Toluca Vs CF Montreal Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Deportivo Toluca will travel to Harrison to face CF Montreal in a Leagues Cup 2025 matchday two fixture at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday, 1 August. Both sides have managed just two points in their opening games and will be in search of a regulation-time win in the second round.
Toluca began their Leagues Cup campaign with a dramatic comeback against Columbus Crew. Trailing 2-0 after half-time, Paulinho struck twice in the last 20 minutes to force a 2-2 draw. In the ensuing penalty shootout, goalkeeper Luis Garcia made key saves to secure a 4-2 victory.
The Liga MX Clausura 2025 champions are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have scored at least twice in their last five Leagues Cup group games, netting 16 goals in total.
CF Montreal, on the other hand, secured a comeback win against Club Leon, with Prince Owusu scoring in the 62nd minute to cancel Rogelio Funes Mori’s opener. The Canadian side then won a marathon 7-6 penalty shootout, with Owusu also netting from the spot.
Montreal remain unbeaten in the Leagues Cup on American soil when scoring in the first half, and interim head coach Marco Donadel will take great confidence from their opening performance in pursuit of a positive result against Toluca.
Toluca Vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST on 2 August.
Where is the Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Sports Illustrated Stadium, also known as the Red Bull Arena, in Harrison, New Jersey.
Where to watch the Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Toluca vs CF Montreal, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.