Football

Denmark 1-1 England, Euro 2024: Kyle Walker Defends Gareth Southgate Tactics

The Three Lions took the lead in the 18th minute through Harry Kane after a nervous start in Frankfurt, but as it played out against Serbia, were unable to build on their lead

Kyle Walker has defended Gareth Southgate's tactics in England's 1-1 draw with Denmark
info_icon

Kyle Walker was quick to defend Gareth Southgate and his tactics following England's 1-1 draw with Denmark. (More Football News)

The Three Lions took the lead in the 18th minute through Harry Kane after a nervous start in Frankfurt, but as it played out against Serbia, were unable to build on their lead. 

A criticism of Southgate during his England has been the defensive nature of his team when scoring the opening goal, despite the plethora of talent at his disposal. 

But unlike their Group C opener, this time his side were punished when Morten Hjulmand took aim from distance and fired an effort beyond the grasp of Jordan Pickford. 

Gareth Southgate looks on in Frankfurt - null
DEN 1-1 ENG, Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Flawed Thinking Puts England's Progress On Ice

BY Stats Perform

"The manager has expressed that he wants us to play free, attacking football," Walker told BBC Sport when asked if Southgate's instructions were to sit back after taking the lead. 

"Sometimes, in tournament football, you have to manage the game, it is what it is that is why it is so hard to win tournaments, just like the Champions League. 

"It's tough when you come to these grounds and in hostile environments, but we know that we can do better. But, we are top of the group, so let's move on to that."

Walker, who made his 85th appearance for England against Denmark, is one of the more experienced heads in the Three Lions' ranks and is vice-captain to former team-mate Kane. 

When asked what he would say to the squad following the result, Walker: "They will know as individuals and as a team collective, we all know that we have another gear, but we have not lost the game. 

"Obviously, everyone wants us to come and steam roll teams three or four nil, but it's not football, it's not football these days. 

"We have got a point, we will move on. We are top of the group, and we just keep going like that."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Police Files FIR Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi
  2. Deep Dive | Ep 11 | Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Shaukat Hussain and UAPA
  3. Yoga Day: PDP Chief Mufti Claims Employees Including Pregnant Women Forced To Join PM Modi's Event In J&K; Govt Denies
  4. Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight
  5. 'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  3. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  4. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
  5. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
Sports News
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Denmark 1-1 England, Euro 2024: Kyle Walker Defends Gareth Southgate Tactics
  3. DEN 1-1 ENG, Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Flawed Thinking Puts England's Progress On Ice
  4. SVN 1-1 SRB, Euro 2024: Late Leveller From Serbia Denies Slovenia Maiden Euros Win
  5. Mexico Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 1
World News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  2. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
  3. Financial Struggles Worsen For Americans Amid Inflation | Which Jobs Will Sustain And Which Will Decline?
  4. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  5. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports Highlights June 20: Euro 2024 - England Held 1-1 By Denmark; Slovenia Also Draw 1-1 Against Serbia
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths