Football

Danish FA To Track Down Fans Behind Offensive Banner, Demand Payment For UEFA Fine

The Danish Football Association was fined 10,000 euros ($10,700) on Monday because of an abusive banner aimed at UEFA that was displayed in Denmark's 1-1 draw with England at the European Championship on Wednesday

Euro 2024 Soccer Slovenia Denmark photos_8
Denmark players celebrate a goal at Euro 2024. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

Danish soccer officials will seek out the fans who unfurled an offensive banner in the match against England and get them to pay the fine it has been hit with by UEFA. (More Football News)

“We pay the fine, but the most important thing for us, and we are starting to do that now, is that we identify those who have brought in the banner, and then we will pass the bill on to them,” Danish Football Association director Erik Brøgger Rasmussen told TV 2 Sport.

Luka Modric and Croatia could be heading home. - null
Euro 2024, Day 11 Data Dive: Modric Makes History As Italy Leave It Late And Spain Stay Perfect

BY Stats Perform

“If we find them, they can pay. We hope that those who might bring a banner with this type of language to the stadium will think twice. After all, it is a bill of 75,000 krone.”

UEFA fined the Albanian and Serbian soccer federations the same amount last week for fans displaying banners with nationalist maps.

