Czechia 2-2 Ireland (4-3 PEN), World Cup Play-offs: Shootout Win Breaks Irish Hearts In Prague
Czechia overcame a nightmare start to seal a penalty shootout win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off semi-final against the Republic of Ireland at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Thursday. Ireland raced to a two-goal lead before the half-hour mark, courtesy of Troy Parrott's 19th-minute penalty and Matej Kovar's own goal in the 23rd minute. Czechia responded five minutes later through Patrik Schick’s penalty, while Ladislav Krejci's late strike in the 86th minute sent the match to extra time and then to penalties. Kovar redeemed himself with two key saves to seal a 4-3 win for the hosts, while Irish hopes for World Cup qualification continue. Czechia will face Denmark in the play-off final on April 1.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE