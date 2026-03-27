Czechia 2-2 Ireland (4-3 PEN), World Cup Play-offs: Shootout Win Breaks Irish Hearts In Prague

Czechia overcame a nightmare start to seal a penalty shootout win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off semi-final against the Republic of Ireland at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Thursday. Ireland raced to a two-goal lead before the half-hour mark, courtesy of Troy Parrott's 19th-minute penalty and Matej Kovar's own goal in the 23rd minute. Czechia responded five minutes later through Patrik Schick’s penalty, while Ladislav Krejci's late strike in the 86th minute sent the match to extra time and then to penalties. Kovar redeemed himself with two key saves to seal a 4-3 win for the hosts, while Irish hopes for World Cup qualification continue. Czechia will face Denmark in the play-off final on April 1.

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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Jan Kliment
Czech Republic's Jan Kliment reacts after scoring a winning goal during panelty shootout during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-
Itaeland's players walk off the pitch after a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-
Czech Republic's Jan Kliment, left, and Ireland's Nathan Collins fight for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Ladislav Krejcí
Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejcí celebrates after scoring during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Vladimír Coufal
Czech Republic's Vladimír Coufal, left, and Ireland's Robbie Brady fight for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Pavel Sulc
Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc, left, and Ireland's Jayson Molumby fight for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Dara OShea
Ireland's Dara O'Shea, left, and Czech Republic's Patrik Schick fight for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Robin Hranac
Czech Republic's Robin Hranac, top, argues with Ireland's Finn Azaz during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Chiedozie Ogbene
Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene reacts after a goal during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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Czechia vs Ireland 2026 World Cup play-off match-Patrik Schick
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores from a penalty kick during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ireland in Prague, Czech Republic. | Photo: AP/Vit Tcherny
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