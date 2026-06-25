Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hosts Aim Three Points To Extend Momentum

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the group stage reaches its fever-pitch climax on Day 14 as a desperate Czechia square off against co-hosts and group leaders Mexico in a high-stakes Group A finale. Simultaneously, the other group fixture explodes into action as South Africa take on South Korea at Monterrey Stadium. The math is simple: Mexico have qualified for the Round of 32 with six points, leaving Javier Aguirre's El Tri playing only for a historic group sweep, while South Korea simply require a draw to join them in the knockouts. This leaves Czechia, affectionately known as Narodak, in a must-win situation where Ivan Hasek's men will rely on the aerial dominance of Tomas Soucek and the clinical finishing of Patrik Schick to break down a pragmatic, defensively sound Mexican side. However, El Tri will be fueled by a roaring home crowd of over 80,000 hostile fans at the iconic Mexico City Stadium, potentially witnessing a sentimental appearance by legendary shot-stopper Guillermo Ochoa in his record-tying sixth World Cup. European teams historically struggle with the travel and altitude here, and Czechia's poor form -- a defeat to South Korea and a sluggish draw with South Africa -- makes this an uphill battle against an in-form Mexican squad with midfielder Luis Romo at the heart. Meanwhile, South Korea's Taegeuk Warriors, captained by Son Heung-min and flanked by the ever-reliable Lee Kang-in, are primed to exploit a severely depleted South Africa side, as Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana are missing suspended midfielders and must rely on Burnley forward Lyle Foster in a high-risk, all-out attacking gamble to snatch a miracle victory. It will be a thrilling night of football. The question is: will Mexico complete a perfect group-stage campaign in the build-up to their knockouts, or can Czechia pull off a monumental upset to keep their World Cup dream alive? Follow CZE vs MEX Group A decider with us.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jun 2026, 05:55:26 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

25 Jun 2026, 05:46:36 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Group Stage (Group A) Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM local time (Mexico City, Mexico) / 6:30 AM IST (June 25) Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico Main Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez (Argentina)