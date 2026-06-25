South Africa Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group A Finale At Estadio Monterrey
South Africa vs South Korea Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the brink of elimination, South Africa's Bafana Bafana must pull off the ultimate giant-killing act against South Korea's well-oiled Taegeuk Warriors at Monterrey Stadium, Guadalupe, to hijack Group A's final ticket to the World Cup knockouts. With co-hosts Mexico already through, Son Heung-min & Co. need just a solitary point to lock down second place for Hong Myung-bo's side. However, Hugo Broos's resilient South Africans, without suspended midfield engines Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, face a Himalayan task. Captain Ronwen Williams must deliver yet another world-stopping show under the bar to thwart the Korean onslaught while keeping an eye on the simultaneous clash in Mexico City. There, a physical Czechia side led by Patrik Schick will hunt for goals against the co-hosts to disrupt the qualification scenarios. It's a multi-stadium drama. See the best photos from the RSA vs KOR football match here:
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