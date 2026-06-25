South Africa Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group A Finale At Estadio Monterrey

South Africa vs South Korea Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the brink of elimination, South Africa's Bafana Bafana must pull off the ultimate giant-killing act against South Korea's well-oiled Taegeuk Warriors at Monterrey Stadium, Guadalupe, to hijack Group A's final ticket to the World Cup knockouts. With co-hosts Mexico already through, Son Heung-min & Co. need just a solitary point to lock down second place for Hong Myung-bo's side. However, Hugo Broos's resilient South Africans, without suspended midfield engines Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, face a Himalayan task. Captain Ronwen Williams must deliver yet another world-stopping show under the bar to thwart the Korean onslaught while keeping an eye on the simultaneous clash in Mexico City. There, a physical Czechia side led by Patrik Schick will hunt for goals against the co-hosts to disrupt the qualification scenarios. It's a multi-stadium drama. See the best photos from the RSA vs KOR football match here:

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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Flags AP Photo
Teams Korea and South Korea before the start of their World Cup Group A soccer match in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Korean Fans AP Photo
A South Korean soccer fan ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Fans cheer AP Photo
Fans cheer ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Son Heung-min Warms Up AP Photo
South Korea's Son Heung-min, center, warms up with his teammates ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Koreans Fans cheer AP Photo
South Korean soccer fans ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A RSA players pose AP Photo
South Africa players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Korean players pose AP Photo
South Korea's players line up during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Oh Hyeon-gyu tackled AP Photo
South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu (18), right, fights for the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Lee Han-beom in action AP Photo
South Korea's Lee Han-beom (2) heads the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Hong Myung-bo looks on action AP Photo
South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo looks on ahead the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Kim Seung-gyu Saves AP Photo
South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu (1) stops the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Lee Kang-in and Khuliso Mudau AP Photo
South Korea's Lee Kang-in (19), right, duels for the balls with South Africa's Khuliso Mudau (20) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Lee Gi-hyeok and Thapelo Maseko AP Photo
South Korea's Lee Gi-hyeok (3) and South Africa's Thapelo Maseko (12) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Seol Young-woo Controls AP Photo
South Korea's Seol Young-woo (22) controls the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Thapelo Maseko Reacts AP Photo
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko (12) reacts after missing a chance at goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
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South Africa Vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Lee Kang-in and Thapelo Maseko AP Photo
South Korea's Lee Kang-in (19), left, fights for the ball with South Africa's Thapelo Maseko (12) during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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