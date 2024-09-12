Football

Crystal Palace Vs Leicester City, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has no issues with the club's refusal to sell him this past transfer window

Jean-Philippe-Mateta-Crystal-Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta in action for Palace
info_icon

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has no issues with the club's refusal to sell him this past transfer window. (More Football News)

Mateta had a strong second half of the season at Palace, and was a key performer for Oliver Glasner.

The striker subsequently helped France win gold at the Paris Olympics.

Mateta was, however, open to leaving Palace over the summer, though with the club having rejected interest, the 27-year-old is happy to put thoughts on his future to one side.

In an interview with L'Equipe, he said: "I'm a realistic person: the club didn't want to sell me.

"Well, I'm moving on and I'm doing everything so that the team obtains better results than last year. And when it's time to ask ourselves these kinds of questions [about the future], we will ask ourselves.

"In football, you have to adapt quickly, concentrate on the upcoming deadlines and not dwell on the past."

Palace face Leicester City on Saturday, and while the Eagles have only picked up one point from their three Premier League matches so far, Mateta has full confidence Glasner's team are worthy opponents for any team.

He said: "The coach sees, as [France Olympics coach Thierry] Henry did, that I'm trying to pull everyone up, because I work hard, I encourage everyone to do the same and I constantly repeat that we can beat anyone: City, Liverpool… anyone! Anyone!

"I only had a few days of rest between the Olympics final and the resumption of the Premier League, and Glasner asks us to chase the opposing teams high, it's very different from the game we played with France at the Olympics, because we had the ball."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace - Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta has made more targeted runs into the box than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (14). However, he is yet to open his account for 2024-25.

Leicester City - Abdul Fatawu 

Only Bruno Guimaraes (16) has won more fouls in the Premier League this season than Leicester's Abdul Fatawu (10), seven of which have been following an attempted take-on, more than any other player.

MATCH PREDICTION: CRYSTAL PALACE WIN

Leicester have won just two of their last 16 Premier League games in London (D3 L11), conceding 40 goals during that run (2.5 per game).

The Foxes have only opened the scoring in two of their last 24 Premier League games, conceding first in all three so far this season. Only in 1994-95 and 2001-02 have they conceded the first goal in each of their first four games in a Premier League season, being relegated in both of those campaigns.

Palace have won nine Premier League games against Leicester – against no side have they beaten more times in the competition.

Leicester lost 2-1 the last time they faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League (April 2023), having been unbeaten in their previous seven against the Eagles beforehand (W4 D3).

Since drawing consecutive home games 0-0 in September/October last season, Palace's last 16 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League have seen 59 goals scored (F34 A25, 3.7 per game). Only Chelsea (63) and Manchester City's (60) home games have seen more goals in the competition since the first game in that run.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Crystal Palace - 56.6%

Leicester City - 21%

Draw - 22.4%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pro Cricket League: IPL Sensation Kamran Khan All Set To Join Tournament And Mark His Comeback
  2. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  4. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  5. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace Vs Leicester City, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. La Liga: Gavi Returns To Barcelona Training After ACL Injury
  3. FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Teams, Groups, Venues And More - All You Need To Know
  4. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MBSG Vs MCFC Football Match On TV And Online
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: Anwar Ali An Important Player For East Bengal, Says Coach Carles Cuadrat
Tennis News
  1. The Garden Cup 2024: Pegula, Navarro, Alcaraz, Shelton To Play Exhibition Matches At Madison Square Garden
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  4. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  5. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
Hockey News
  1. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Woman's Semi-Naked, Headless Body Found On Kanpur-Delhi Highway; Probe Underway
  2. Outlook Talks | Chinki Sinha in Conversation with Filmmaker Bharatbala
  3. 45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged, Says MEA; 50 More To Be Rescued
  4. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  5. RG Kar Protest: 'Ready To Resign', Says Mamata After Doctors Refuse To Enter Nabanna For Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?