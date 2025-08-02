Augsburg 1-3 Crystal Palace: Mateta Stars In Comfortable Pre-season Victory

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace helped Crystal Palace end their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over Augsburg.
The French striker, who has been at the centre of transfer speculation in recent weeks, scored either side of half-time before assisting Eberechi Eze to secure a comfortable victory for the Eagles in Germany.
Mateta finished a clever free-kick routine in the 39th minute prior to doubling Palace's advantage six minutes into the second half.
He then turned provider for Eze in the 68th minute after poor distribution from Finn Dahmen in goal.
Augsburg struggled to create chances in what was just their second loss so far in pre-season, but Phillip Tietz scored a late consolation goal from the penalty spot for the Bundesliga side.
Oliver Glasner’s side will now turn their attention to the Community Shield. The Eagles, who beat Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final, face Premier League champions Liverpool at Wembley on August 10.
Data Debrief: Mateta and Eze gear up
Palace's marksman Mateta has been in superb form since Oliver Glasner took charge at Selhurst Park, and he warmed up for 2025-26 in style.
His two goals came from a team-leading five attempts, with Mateta getting three of those on target, while he accounted for 0.94 of Palace's 1.41 expected goals.
Eze, who is reportedly of interest to Arsenal, also impressed, creating a team-leading three opportunities, including an assist for Mateta's opener.