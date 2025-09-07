Rodri: Ballon d'Or Offered No Consolation After Injury Layoff

Rodri speaks of injury struggles: The Manchester City and Spain midfielder was given the award just over a month after rupturing his cruciate ligament against Arsenal in September, which ruled him out of the rest of the campaign

Rodri admitted the Ballon d'Or trophy offered no consolation to him after he had missed so much of last season through injury.

The Manchester City and Spain midfielder was given the award just over a month after rupturing his cruciate ligament against Arsenal in September, which ruled him out of the rest of the campaign.

City struggled as a result, finishing third in the Premier League, their lowest finish since the 2016-17 campaign.

Reflecting on his lay-off, the 29-year-old detailed how much of a blow the injury was to him, despite picking up one of the most coveted individual prizes in the sport.

"The injury is much more significant than the Ballon d'Or," said Rodri in his press conference before Spain's match against Turkey.

"I'm happy for the recognition, but it's of no use to me. I still want to be the same player.

"Above all, when you go through this process on a mental level, I want to return to my level, I want to enjoy football again. That's my only goal.

"So far I've played two [matches this season] with my club, one in its entirety. I'm going as fast as I can, getting back into shape."

Rodri came off the bench in Spain's 3-0 victory over Bulgaria, replacing Martin Zubimendi who has only recently joined Arsenal in the summer.

The Spaniard believes Zubimendi could be a vital part of Spain's future, despite operating in a similar position to him.

"He's a great player. He has the discipline and mentality that can lead him to become one of the best, if he isn't already," he said.

"I spoke to him the other day and told him it was his time, that I was leaving him the keys to the team.

"He's been at an incredible level and I'm happy to see the team at the same level."

Spain will be looking to make it two wins from two in World Cup qualifying when they travel to face Turkey.

