Copa America 2024: What Does South American Governing Body CONMEBOL Stand For - Explained

CONEMBOL is hosting the prestigious Copa America 2024 Tournament in the United States with 16 teams participating in the oldest national team tournament. The Copa America kicks-off from June 20 and will conclude on July 14 with Argentina being the reigning champions. (More Football News)
Copa America sees some of the top sides from America battle it out for the numero uno spot, will now have the likes of USA and Canada compete in it too, for the first time.
In January 2023, CONMEBOL and Concacaf announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to strengthen and develop football in both regions. The agreement included men's and women's national team competitions and a new men's club tournament.
This agreement saw 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six best teams from CONCACAF, as guests. This traditional CONMEBOL tourney will be co-organized by both the confederations.
The 2016 edition, namely 'Copa América Centenario', was held in the United States for the first time. The tournament was held in order to celebrate 100 years of the Copa America.
However, what does CONMEBOL stand for? Here, we take a look at -
CONMEBOL means - Confederacion Sudamericana de Futbol, is a governing body that organizes tournaments in the South America. It's original body was CSF but over time, it's words from the term have been referred by everyone -
"Con" (refers to CONfederacion)
"me" (as in SudaMEricana) and
"bol" (as in FutBOL)
Which Teams Are Part Of CONMEBOL?
CONMEBOL was founded on July 9, 1916 in Buenos Aires in Argentina and has currently 10 members part of it. Despite its fewest members in world football, CONMEBOL is also one of the oldest football governing body associated with FIFA.
The member nations are: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.
Moreover, CONMEBOL not only organises Copa America but also runs Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana and the Recopa.
With the Copa America 2024 held in the United States, this will be the prelude to the FIFA World Cup that will be organised in 2026. Lionel Messi's move to MLS side Inter Miami seems to have benefitted 'America' and it's 'soccer' loving fans.