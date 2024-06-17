Football

Copa America 2024: The Winner Will Lift The Original Trophy - Know More Details

The original Copa America trophy has been restored and will be presented again after more than 20 years at this year's marquee tournament to be held in the United States

The original Copa America trophy
The original Copa America trophy. Photo: Copa America
info_icon

The Copa America trophy is one of the most oldest piece of silverware out there. With more than 100 years since its creation, the original trophy has been restored and will be handed over to the winner of the Copa America 2024. (More Football News)

The original trophy of the Copa America was crafted by Casa Escasany (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and will handed over to the winner of the tournament for the first time since the inaugural event held back in 1917 under South American Championship, which later came to be called as Copa America.

Image used for representative purpose. - X/LibertadoresBR
Copa America 2024: What Does South American Governing Body CONMEBOL Stand For - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

More About The Trophy

The Copa America trophy contains 950 pieces of silver jewelry, which has been purchased from France for 3000 Swiss francs.

The jewelry store imported the base trophy from land of the Eiffel Tower and were a key component in crafting the original design and the final model.

In 1979, a wooden based was added to the trophy so that it accommodates another row to name the champions.

In 1995, a third row was added. The 2001 tournament saw the original trophy awarded to Colombia, who were the winners of the tournament.

From 2004 till 2021, different replicas have been used.

