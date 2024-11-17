Football

Colombia Vs Ecuador, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12

Colombia take on Ecuador in a bid to bounce back from their 2-3 defeat at the hands of Uruguay. Here are the live streaming, predicted XIs and other details for the upcoming CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Copa America 2024: Colombia will be bidding to take on Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Matt York
Colombia welcome fellow South American rival Ecuador in this vital CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on Tuesday, November 19 at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium. (More Football News)

Nestor Lorenzo-managed side will aim to bounce back from 2-3 loss against Uruguay, that saw them drop into the third spot in the table, whereas Ecuador registered a 4-0 win over Bolivia to make it four out four victories.

Colombian attack featuring the likes of Jhon Duran, Luis Diaz will be aiming to lead the frontline and ease pressure on Lorenzo after a difficult loss. Whereas Ecuador will rely on veteran Enner Valencia to lead the line, who has 43 goals in 94 caps for country.

Predicted XIs:

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Portilla, Arias; Quintero; Duran, Diaz

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Yeboah, Plata, Caicedo, Vite, Minda; Valencia

Colombia vs Ecuador Live Streaming Information

When is Colombia vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Colombia vs Ecuador match is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, Nov 20. at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium.

Where to watch Colombia vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Colombia vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

