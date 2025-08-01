Colombia Vs Brazil Live Streaming, Copa America Femenina 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch

The Copa America Femenina 2025 final features a much-anticipated rematch between Colombia and Brazil at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, following their 2022 title showdown. The two teams also met in the 2010 and 2014 finals.
Here's all you need to know about the Colombia women vs Brazil women football match.
Both teams showed strong form throughout the tournament. Colombia advanced after a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Argentina in the semi-finals, Brazil achieved a dominant 5-1 win over Uruguay, with Amanda Gutierres scoring a brace. Legends like Marta and emerging talents, including Gio Garbelini, contributed to Brazil's powerful display.
Copa America Femenina 2025: Colombia's Path To Final
Colombia enter their second consecutive Copa America Femenina final, having finished runners-up repeatedly in recent tournaments and never having won the title. Their road to the 2025 final showed remarkable resilience.
After two wins and two draws in the group stage, highlighted by a record-tying 8-0 triumph over Bolivia, they narrowly secured a win against Argentina via a 5-4 penalty shootout. Their semi-final victory not only clinched a final place but also secured spots for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This underscores the occasion’s significance for Colombian women's football.
Copa America Femenina 2025: Brazil's Path To Final
Brazil extend their long-standing dominance in South American women’s football, reaching yet another continental final. Their semi-final display against Uruguay featured clinical finishing and control.
Amanda Gutierres scored two goals, a penalty and a headed opener, and contributions from Marta and Gio reinforced their attacking power. Brazil topped their group and maintained a strong defensive organisation. Despite playing out a goalless draw with Colombia in the crucial group stage encounter, the reigning champions will enter the final as the obvious favourites.
Colombia Vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Live Streaming Details
When is the Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final match being played?
The Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final will be played on Sunday, 3 August 2025, at 2:30 AM IST.
Where is the Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final match being played?
The Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final match will be played at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.
Where to watch the Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final match live online?
The Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the Copa America YouTube channel in India and worldwide.
Where to watch the Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final match live broadcast?
The Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America 2025 final match will not be televised on any TV channels in India. The match will also be available on:
Brazil: Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV
Colombia: DGO, Caracol Play, directvsports.com, ditu, Caracol TV, RCN Television, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, Deportes RCN En Vivo