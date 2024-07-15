Colombia 'Just Getting Started' Says Nestor Lorenzo Following Copa America Final Defeat

Nestor Lorenzo has said his Colombia team are "just getting started" following their 1-0 defeat to Argentina in the Copa America final on Sunday. (More Football News)
Colombia's 28-game unbeaten run came to an end in excruciating style as Lautaro Martinez's extra-time winner secured La Albiceleste a record 16th title.
Lorenzo's side reached their first Copa America final since 2001, an edition where they claimed their maiden triumph in the competition.
Despite their longest unbeaten streak in the nation's history coming to an end, Lorenzo insisted his players are just at the start of their journey together.
“Of the two finalists there is one who is marking an era, it is not a coincidence and before this era they lost two Copa America finals and a World Cup final," said Lorenzo.
"Scaloni has been with the boys for seven years, I congratulate you. We’re just getting started.
"I hope we play in the next final and qualify for the World Cup. I’m proud of the boys. I thank the players."
Colombia finished as the tournament's top scorers, netting 12 goals in their six games at the Copa America, five of which came in their win over Panama in the quarter-finals.
James Rodriguez starred at a major tournament once again for Los Cafeteros, producing six assists to surpass Lionel Messi's previous record (five) in the finals.
Lorenzo's side have recaptured the hearts of their nation once again, and the head coach believes his squad can be proud of their efforts in the competition.
“I think I don’t feel it as a defeat, it’s something strange," said Lorenzo.
"I feel that the boys came out victorious in the tournament. I think it was the team throughout the tournament that played the best and were the protagonists."