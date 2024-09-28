Chelsea 4-2 Brighton: Fabian Hurzeler Rues 'Individual Mistakes' In Stamford Bridge Defeat

Fabian Hurzeler acknowledged Brighton made "too many individual mistakes" during their 4-2 defeat against a Cole Palmer-inspired Chelsea. (More Football News)
The Seagulls suffered their first loss of the season after they were on the wrong end of a six-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge.
Brighton took a seventh-minute lead through Georginio Rutter's brave header, but were soon on the back foot as Palmer took command of the contest.
First, the Blues forward punished Adam Webster's loose back pass, before slotting home a penalty after Carlos Baleba fouled Jadon Sancho in the box.
He then bent a superb 25-yard free-kick into the top corner, and completed his quadruple following Bart Verbruggen's sloppy pass out from the back.
And while confident his players will learn from the experience, Hurzeler admitted they were the victims of their own downfall.
"We had a good start and controlled the game, had dominance in possession," he told Match of the Day.
"We scored but, afterwards, we had too many individual mistakes and with too many individual mistakes, you cannot win at Stamford Bridge.
"In possession, we were good but, to win games, you need to be good in both phases, and we didn't defend well.
"We are still in a process, and we have to learn from this quickly. Every time we made a mistake, they punished it and punished it quickly.
"We have to analyse, we have to be honest with each other, and be better next time.
"There are not many players like Cole Palmer in the Premier League, he is special."