The ISL 2024-25 match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa delivered a thrilling spectacle, concluding in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on the night of October 24.
Wilmar Jordan opened the scoring for the Marina Machans early. However, Udanta Singh quickly levelled the match for the Gaurs just before halftime.
FC Goa carried their momentum into the second half, with Armando Sadiku putting them ahead early on. Yet, in the 78th minute, Chima Chukwu responded, finding the net to restore parity at 2-2.
Despite late efforts from both sides, neither could break the deadlock, and the match ended after a full 96 minutes of intense action.
