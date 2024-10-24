Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Udanata Equalizes Before Half-Time | 45' CFC 1-1 FCG

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa. X | FC Goa

Hello! Welcome to our live coverage of the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match in the Indian Super League 2024-25, taking place today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, at 7:30 PM IST. Get ready for a thrilling night as the Marina Machans aim to build on their recent momentum after a 3-2 victory against Northeast United in Guwahati. Currently sitting sixth in the table, Chennaiyin have earned seven points from four matches, with two wins, one draw, and one loss. On the other hand, the Gaurs are desperate to find their rhythm and secure their second win of the season. Struggling in ninth place with 5 points from five matches, Goa have one win, two draws, and two losses to their name. Follow the live score and updates from the CFC vs FCG match right here

24 Oct 2024, 08:24:24 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL Update: Half Time! In the closing minutes of the first half, FC Goa seem to dominate the game finally finding the equalizer just before the break. Lalrinliana Hnamte from Chennaiyin FC receives a yellow card for a foul. It’s half-time now, with the score at CFC 1-1 FCG.

24 Oct 2024, 08:16:26 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL Update: GOALLLL! For Goa! YES!!!! Udanta nets the equilizer! it is now 1-1! He delivers a beautiful header from the center of the box into the top right corner, assisted by Aakash Sangwan's cross following a corner. The ball deflects off the shoulder of the Chennaiyin goalkeeper, and the Gaurs finally respond to Wilmar's early strike! CFC 1-1 FCG

24 Oct 2024, 08:15:04 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL Update: Gaurs' Miss! 40' It remains a slow game but the Gaurs keep pushing for an equalizer. Sadiku nearly finds the back of the net, but Chennaiyin's defense holds strong. Rowllin Borges misses a long-range effort to the left, and Goa earn a corner as Pachuau Laldinpuia concedes. The tension builds! CFC 1-0 FCG

24 Oct 2024, 08:04:31 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL Update: 30 Minutes Thirty minutes gone, and the lead still belongs to the Marina Machans. The last 10 minutes saw plenty of action in the Chennaiyin box, but none of it results in a goal, exposing vulnerabilities in the Gaurs' defense. CFC 1-0 FCG '30

24 Oct 2024, 07:55:06 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL Update After Wilmar Jordan opens the scoring, both teams continue to push forward. Borja Herrera wins a free kick for Goa, and a foul by Bikash Yumnam leads to a corner for Chennaiyin FC. The match remains lively as both sides seek to capitalize! CFC 1-0 FCG '20

24 Oct 2024, 07:43:28 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL: Wilmar Jordan GOALSS!!! Just like always, Wilmar Jordan puts Chennaiyin FC ahead 1-0! After some drama inside the box, he scores with a left-footed shot from close range into the centre of the goal. The not-so-packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium sees fans rising to their feet! CFC 1-0 FCG

24 Oct 2024, 07:38:41 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL: After 5 Mins Just 5 minutes in, and the Gaurs are on the attack! Wilmar Jordan's close-range header for Chennaiyin FC goes over the bar, while Brison Fernandes' shot for Goa is saved in the bottom right corner. Both teams are pushing hard! CFC 0-0 FCG

24 Oct 2024, 07:31:42 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL: Thrill Begins In Chennai Both teams are on the field, and the battle between the Marina Machans and the Gaurs has kicked off! Let’s see how this unfolds! FC Goa kicks the ball.

24 Oct 2024, 06:59:30 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL: Head To Head In their last 27 previous meetings, FC Goa have had a clear edge, winning 16 matches, while Chennaiyin FC have come out victorious in nine games. Two matches have ended in a draw.

24 Oct 2024, 06:57:52 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, Indian Super League Standings ISL 2024-25 Standings Google Screengrab

24 Oct 2024, 06:38:16 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL: Gaurs Starting XIs Team News from the JLN Stadium, Chennai 📍🦬



— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 24, 2024

— Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) October 24, 2024

24 Oct 2024, 06:31:11 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL: Gaurs Squad FC Goa Squad: Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera Forwards: Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar

24 Oct 2024, 06:31:11 pm IST Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL: Marina Machans Squad Chennaiyin FC Squad: Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra. Defenders: Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Dattarao Dessai, Pachuau Laldinpuia, Ryan Christopher Edwards, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy. Midfielders: Elson Jose Dias Junior, Farukh Haji Kasam Choudhary, Jitendra Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lukas Pivetta Brambilla, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh. Forwards: Connor Jon Shields, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Vincy Barretto, Wilmar Jordan Gil.