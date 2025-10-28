Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: EBFC Smash Three In 11 Minutes To Lead 3-0 At Halftime

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC face off in a must-win clash, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday with both sides desperate to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Marina Machans hold the head-to-head advantage with three wins from ten meetings and will take confidence from their 3-0 ISL triumph in February. Under new head coach Clifford Miranda, Chennaiyin field an all-Indian squad eager to impress, while East Bengal will look to bounce back after conceding a late equaliser against Dempo. Anything less than victory could end Chennaiyin’s campaign and leave East Bengal on the brink ahead of their Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Get CFC vs EBFC live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 57' CFC 0-3 EBFC

Bipin does well down the left and squares it to Mahesh inside the box. Mahesh creates space with a neat drag-back before shooting low, but the effort lacks power and Nawaz gathers it comfortably.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! | CFC 0-3 EBFC

The second half kicks off at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. East Bengal holds a commanding lead over Chennaiyin FC after a dominant first-half display. Chennaiyin needs an early goal to spark any hopes of a comeback.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Halftime! | CFC 0-3 EBFC

What a turnaround from East Bengal! After a quiet opening half-hour, the Red and Golds exploded into life, scoring three goals in just 11 minutes. Kevin Sibille opened the scoring with a towering header from Mahesh’s pinpoint free-kick, before Bipin Singh stole the show with a quickfire brace, first tapping in Mahesh’s cross and then curling home a superb finish before the break.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: GOAL! | 45+1' CFC 0-3 EBFC

Bipin gets his brace! Chennaiyin’s defence is carved open again as a through ball finds Bipin on the left. He opens up his body and curls a finessed strike toward goal, Nawaz gets a hand to it but can’t keep it out.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: GOAL! | 40' CFC 0-2 EBFC

East Bengal doubles its advantage! Mahesh delivers another pinpoint cross, this time from the right, and Bipin times his run perfectly to tap it in from close range. Clinical finish and East Bengal in firm control.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: GOAL! | 35' CFC 0-1 EBFC

East Bengal finally breaks the deadlock. From a free-kick on the left after Bipin Singh was fouled, Mahesh delivers a perfect cross into the box, and Sibille rises highest to nod it home from close range. Superb finish and East Bengal takes the lead!

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 31' CFC 0-0 EBFC

The referee calls for the first cooling break. It’s been a cagey affair so far with no clear chances, though Chennaiyin FC has shown a bit more intent and urgency in attack.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 19' CFC 0-0 EBFC

Early substitution for Chennaiyin FC as Kingslee replaces Jiteshwor, who picked up an injury after already being on a yellow card. An early setback for Chennaiyin.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 14' CFC 0-0 EBFC

Saul Crespo gets a sharp chance at the near post after a clever flick falls his way, but his effort only finds the side-netting. A warning sign for the opposition.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 7' CFC 0-0 EBFC

First booking of the game as Chennaiyin’s Jiteshwor goes into the referee’s book for a late challenge on Mahesh. East Bengal win a promising free-kick in a dangerous area.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick Off!

And the game is on. The first-half between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC is now underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick Off Soon!

We're just few minutes away from the kick off. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting Group A clash. Enjoy and stay tuned for more updates.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 30 Minutes To Go!

The match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will begin soon, with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 PM IST. You can follow the match live on the JioStar app and website.

However, for quick live updates, stick to our live blog.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: What's at Stake?

East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC face a must-win clash after disappointing starts to their campaigns. East Bengal were held 2-2 by Dempo, while Chennaiyin suffered a 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan. Both sides now desperately need three points to stay alive in the race for the semifinals.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Starting XI!

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC Starting XI

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!

  • Fixture: Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC, Group A Matchday 2

  • Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim

  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioStar app and website

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC, a must-win clash. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
