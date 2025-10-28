Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: EBFC Smash Three In 11 Minutes To Lead 3-0 At Halftime

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 57' CFC 0-3 EBFC
Bipin does well down the left and squares it to Mahesh inside the box. Mahesh creates space with a neat drag-back before shooting low, but the effort lacks power and Nawaz gathers it comfortably.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! | CFC 0-3 EBFC
The second half kicks off at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. East Bengal holds a commanding lead over Chennaiyin FC after a dominant first-half display. Chennaiyin needs an early goal to spark any hopes of a comeback.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Halftime! | CFC 0-3 EBFC
What a turnaround from East Bengal! After a quiet opening half-hour, the Red and Golds exploded into life, scoring three goals in just 11 minutes. Kevin Sibille opened the scoring with a towering header from Mahesh’s pinpoint free-kick, before Bipin Singh stole the show with a quickfire brace, first tapping in Mahesh’s cross and then curling home a superb finish before the break.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: GOAL! | 45+1' CFC 0-3 EBFC
Bipin gets his brace! Chennaiyin’s defence is carved open again as a through ball finds Bipin on the left. He opens up his body and curls a finessed strike toward goal, Nawaz gets a hand to it but can’t keep it out.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: GOAL! | 40' CFC 0-2 EBFC
East Bengal doubles its advantage! Mahesh delivers another pinpoint cross, this time from the right, and Bipin times his run perfectly to tap it in from close range. Clinical finish and East Bengal in firm control.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: GOAL! | 35' CFC 0-1 EBFC
East Bengal finally breaks the deadlock. From a free-kick on the left after Bipin Singh was fouled, Mahesh delivers a perfect cross into the box, and Sibille rises highest to nod it home from close range. Superb finish and East Bengal takes the lead!
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 31' CFC 0-0 EBFC
The referee calls for the first cooling break. It’s been a cagey affair so far with no clear chances, though Chennaiyin FC has shown a bit more intent and urgency in attack.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 19' CFC 0-0 EBFC
Early substitution for Chennaiyin FC as Kingslee replaces Jiteshwor, who picked up an injury after already being on a yellow card. An early setback for Chennaiyin.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 14' CFC 0-0 EBFC
Saul Crespo gets a sharp chance at the near post after a clever flick falls his way, but his effort only finds the side-netting. A warning sign for the opposition.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 7' CFC 0-0 EBFC
First booking of the game as Chennaiyin’s Jiteshwor goes into the referee’s book for a late challenge on Mahesh. East Bengal win a promising free-kick in a dangerous area.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick Off!
And the game is on. The first-half between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC is now underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick Off Soon!
We're just few minutes away from the kick off. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting Group A clash. Enjoy and stay tuned for more updates.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 30 Minutes To Go!
The match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will begin soon, with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 PM IST. You can follow the match live on the JioStar app and website.
However, for quick live updates, stick to our live blog.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: What's at Stake?
East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC face a must-win clash after disappointing starts to their campaigns. East Bengal were held 2-2 by Dempo, while Chennaiyin suffered a 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan. Both sides now desperately need three points to stay alive in the race for the semifinals.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Starting XI!
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!
Fixture: Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC, Group A Matchday 2
Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim
Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioStar app and website
Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel
Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC, a must-win clash. Stay tuned for live updates.