Football

Celtic 1-0 Rangers, Scottish Cup Final: 'Who Knows What Will Happen', Says Loanee Idah

Aam Idah, a Norwich City loanee, arrived from Carrow Road in February on a deal until the end of the season. He helped Scottish Premiership champions Celtic complete the double in dramatic fashion

Idah scored a late winner at Hampden Park.
info_icon

Adam Idah revelled in his last-gasp winner for Celtic in their Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers, but admits he is uncertain of his future. (More Football News)

The Norwich City loanee, who arrived from Carrow Road in February on a deal until the end of the season, was the hero at Hampden Park as the Scottish Premiership champions completed the double in dramatic fashion.

Substitute Idah reacted quickest in the 90th minute, with the final goalless and seemingly heading for extra-time, pouncing on the loose ball to slot away the rebound after Jack Butland could only parry Paulo Bernardo's fierce strike.

Adam Idah celebrates his winner. - null
Celtic 1-0 Rangers, Scottish Cup Final: Adam Idah Late Show Seals Title For Hoops

BY Stats Perform

And the Republic of Ireland international revealed his joy at delivering the goods for Brendan Rodgers' side at such a crucial moment.

"I came here to try and score as many goals as I can," he told BBC Scotland. "I didn't think I’d score a goal like this, in front of all these fans – it's an amazing feeling.

"It's hard to put it into words. Everyone can see what it means to the players, the fans. Especially from a boy, being Irish, always supporting Celtic, it's amazing.

"Football's a tricky situation. I do love it here. It's a great club. I'm still contracted with Norwich City, who knows what will happen?"

Meanwhile, skipper Callum McGregor saluted the character demonstrated by his team-mates in securing the double against their bitter rivals.

"The mentality in this group, inside this building, inside this club, the fanbase – we just want to win trophies," he said.

"We know it's never going to be perfect, you're never going to turn up in all the cup finals. Rangers are a good team, they made it a good old-fashioned derby game, big tackles in there.

"But this group – they find the moment of quality, they stick together and they come out winners.

"Honestly, I’m delighted. If we turned up today and didn't win, everyone forgets about the league, we understand the pressure we're under."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Ops For 21 Hours Amid Orange Alert; Red Alert For Bengal's Coastal Regions
  2. Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Over 20 Dead Including Children, Owner Arrested, Ex-Gratia Announced | Top Details
  3. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  4. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Bengaluru's Nithin NJ & Delhi's Gaurav Sharma Bag 'Dance Deewane' Trophy, Take Home Rs 20 Lakh
  2. Francis Coppola Presents Honorary Palme d'Or To Lifelong Buddy George Lucas At Cannes
  3. Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Wins Grand Prix Award At Cannes 2024
  4. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  5. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
Sports News
  1. Sociedad 0-2 Atletico: La Liga Final-Day Win Big Boost, Says Samuel Lino
  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Live Streaming, Malaysia Masters Final: When, Where To Watch On TV, Online
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian Women's Team Suffer Second Straight Lose Against Belgium
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian Men's Hockey Team Go Down Against Belgium In Shootout
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest