Adam Idah scored a last-gasp winner as Celtic claimed the Scottish Cup by beating Old Firm rivals Rangers 1-0 on Saturday. (More Football News)
Idah came on from the bench to net a 90th-minute winner for the Hoops, who secured a league and cup double in Brendan Rodgers' first season back in charge.
Rangers thought they had taken the lead midway through the second half at Hampden Park, when Abdallah Sima tapped in from on the line.
However, VAR came to Celtic's rescue, with the onfield referee overturning his decision to give the goal when the replays showed Nicolas Raskin had pushed Hoops goalkeeper Joe Hart, who was playing in his last match before retirement.
Celtic made their good fortune count, with Idah reacting sharply to slam home from close range after Jack Butland spilled a shot.
It gave Rangers no time to respond, as Celtic sealed their 42nd Scottish Cup crown.
Data Debrief: Hart bows out on top
Hart confirmed his retirement several weeks ago, and the former England goalkeeper goes out on the highest note possible, with a domestic double.
The 37-year-old retires with six titles to his name with Celtic, following on from five trophies during his time with Manchester City.
In what proved to be his final Scottish Cup campaign, Hart conceded five goals in five appearances, keeping three clean sheets and recording a save percentage of 66.67.