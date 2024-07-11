Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy's Dortmund Move In Question After Medical Reveals Injury

Serhou Guirassy's proposed move to Borussia Dortmund is in doubt, after his medical revealed an injury "that requires further investigation". (More Football News)
The Guinea forward was set to join the Black and Yellow, and flew to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday to complete a medical.
However, it remains to be seen whether Guirassy, who was the Bundesliga's second-leading scorer last season with 28 goals behind only Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (32), will complete that move.
Dortmund wrote on X: "During a medical examination of Serhou Guirassy, an injury was discovered that requires further investigation".
Guirassy's 28 goals were the most scored by a Stuttgart player in a single Bundesliga season, breaking Mario Gomez's 15-year record (24 in 2008-09).
The 28-year-old striker also equalled a Bundesliga record by scoring the opening goal in 12 matches, matching Gerd Muller (1969-70), Ailton (2003-04) and Stefan Kiessling (2012-13).