Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's Away Struggles Continue With 2-1 Defeat Against Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. (More Football News)
In a match that took place just four days after BVB’s 7-1 demolition of Celtic in the Champions League for their biggest European win, their familiar domestic away woes returned in the German capital.
Union's Kevin Vogt ended a 10-year Bundesliga goal drought after converting a 26th-minute penalty.
Vogt's previous goal was scored on October 18, 2014, making it a record 275 Bundesliga matches between goals for an outfield player.
Dortmund showed none of the aggression they produced in the win over Celtic and before half-time they conceded another with Yorbe Vertessen's low strike from the edge of the box.
Julian Ryerson pulled a goal back for the visitors just past the hour, but they could not find an equaliser despite applying some late pressure.
The loss meant Dortmund dropped to seventh place in the standings on 10 points, with Union now one place and one point above them.
Data Debrief: Away woes for BVB
Dortmund had lost 5-1 to Stuttgart in their previous away game on September 22 and, dating back to the end of last season, have now collected just one point from their last five Bundesliga road matches.
They have failed to score more than once in any of those games.
Dortmund dominated the possession (67.1%) here but only converted that control of the ball into eight shots, four of which were on target, resulting in a poor accumulated expected goals (xG) total of just 0.66.
One of the few BVB positives was the performance of Julian Brandt, who created a game-high four chances and got the assist for Ryerson’s goal.
Midfielder Brandt has now created a goal in three straight games across all competitions and has four assists overall for Dortmund this season.