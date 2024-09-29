Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Offer Positive Harry Kane Update After Ankle Injury

Bayern Munich offered a positive update on Harry Kane's status after the striker sustained an ankle injury against Bayer Leverkusen. (More Football News)
The England captain, who did not register a single shot during Saturday's 1-1 draw despite Bayern dominating, was injured in a collision late on at the Allianz Arena, where Aleksandar Pavlovic cancelled out Robert Andrich's earlier effort.
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was hopeful Kane would be fit to feature against Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.
On Sunday, Bayern released a statement confirming tests run on Kane had revealed no significant damage, and that the 31-year-old would "continue to receive appropriate treatment", though they did not confirm whether the forward will be fit to face Villa.
Kane suffered the knock due to a robust challenge from Amine Adli.
Speaking to reporters after the match, Kane said: "Sometimes there have been red cards for something like that.
"I'm OK, but it's a bit sore. I think it's OK. It doesn't feel too bad at the moment. We'll assess that in the next few days, but I don't think I'll be out for long."
Villa will certainly be hoping Kane is absent as they prepare to host a European giant.
Kane has been directly involved in seven goals in six career appearances against them at Villa Park, scoring five goals and providing two assists.
Indeed, he has also scored the game-winning goal at Villa Park on two previous occasions, netting a 90th-minute winner in November 2014 (2-1) and both goals in a 2-0 victory there in March 2016 – both during his time at Tottenham.