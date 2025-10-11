Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Last Five Matches:
Turkiye 4-0 Bulgaria (Friendly, 2015)
Bulgaria 0-2 Turkiye (Friendly, 2012)
Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Turkiye Starting XI
Starting XI: Ugurcan Cakir (gk); Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik; Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Oguz Aydin; Kerem Akturkoglu
Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Mert Gunok (gk), Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Can Uzun, Ismail Yuksek, Irrfan Kahveci, Salih Ozcan, Deniz Gul, Yunus Akgun
Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Bulgaria Starting XI
Starting XI: Dimitar Mitov (gk); Hristiyan Petrov, Rosen Bozhinov, Petko Hristov, Viktor Popov; Kristiyan Stoyanov, Andrian Kraev; Radoslav Kirilov, Ivajlo Chochev, Marin Petkov; Kiril Kespodov
Bench: Dimitar Sheytanov (gk), Svetoslav Vutsov (gk), Atanas Chernev, Dimitar Velkovski, Ivan Turitsov, Ilia Gruev, Stanislav Shopov, Filip Krastev, Lukas Petkov, Martin Minchev, Zdravko Dimitrov
Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
India: Sony LIV, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD
Bulgaria: bnt.bg, BNT News App, BNT 1, BNT 3
Turkiye: Exxen, TV8
You can also follow the Bulgaria vs Turkiye live scores on Outlook India for free. Read our detailed live-streaming guide for the match.
Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Welcome!
A warm welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog on the Bulgaria vs Turkiye match in Sofia. With the group stage about to be halfway done, tonight’s result will set the tone for the upcoming clashes in Group E. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and lineups as they are released ahead of the 12:15 AM IST kick-off.