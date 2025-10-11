Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: Lions Look To Upset Crescent-Stars

Bulgaria vs Turkiye Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group E fixture at Vasil Levski National Sports Academy on October 11, 2025

Bulgaria vs Turkiye live score FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group E matchday 7
File photo of the match between Bulgaria and Türkiye on June 8, 2015, at Kasimpasa. | Photo: Instagram/millitakimlar
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group E matchday 7 fixture between Bulgaria and Turkiye at the Vasil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Turkiye began their campaign with a 3-2 win over Georgia despite going a man down. However, they followed it up with a massive 6-0 defeat to Spain, dropping to third place in the group. Bulgaria, meanwhile, have lost both opening matches by a 3-0 scoreline and are very much the underdogs in tonight’s fixture. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Bulgaria vs Turkiye clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Last Five Matches:

  • Turkiye 4-0 Bulgaria (Friendly, 2015)

  • Bulgaria 0-2 Turkiye (Friendly, 2012)

Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Turkiye Starting XI

Starting XI: Ugurcan Cakir (gk); Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik; Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Oguz Aydin; Kerem Akturkoglu

Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Mert Gunok (gk), Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Can Uzun, Ismail Yuksek, Irrfan Kahveci, Salih Ozcan, Deniz Gul, Yunus Akgun

Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Bulgaria Starting XI

Starting XI: Dimitar Mitov (gk); Hristiyan Petrov, Rosen Bozhinov, Petko Hristov, Viktor Popov; Kristiyan Stoyanov, Andrian Kraev; Radoslav Kirilov, Ivajlo Chochev, Marin Petkov; Kiril Kespodov

Bench: Dimitar Sheytanov (gk), Svetoslav Vutsov (gk), Atanas Chernev, Dimitar Velkovski, Ivan Turitsov, Ilia Gruev, Stanislav Shopov, Filip Krastev, Lukas Petkov, Martin Minchev, Zdravko Dimitrov

Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

  • India: Sony LIV, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD

  • Bulgaria: bnt.bg, BNT News App, BNT 1, BNT 3

  • Turkiye: Exxen, TV8

You can also follow the Bulgaria vs Turkiye live scores on Outlook India for free. Read our detailed live-streaming guide for the match.

Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog on the Bulgaria vs Turkiye match in Sofia. With the group stage about to be halfway done, tonight’s result will set the tone for the upcoming clashes in Group E. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and lineups as they are released ahead of the 12:15 AM IST kick-off.

Published At:
