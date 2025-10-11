File photo of the match between Bulgaria and Türkiye on June 8, 2015, at Kasimpasa. | Photo: Instagram/millitakimlar

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group E matchday 7 fixture between Bulgaria and Turkiye at the Vasil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Turkiye began their campaign with a 3-2 win over Georgia despite going a man down. However, they followed it up with a massive 6-0 defeat to Spain, dropping to third place in the group. Bulgaria, meanwhile, have lost both opening matches by a 3-0 scoreline and are very much the underdogs in tonight’s fixture. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Bulgaria vs Turkiye clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2025, 11:33:28 pm IST Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Last Five Matches: Turkiye 4-0 Bulgaria (Friendly, 2015)

Bulgaria 0-2 Turkiye (Friendly, 2012)

11 Oct 2025, 11:09:32 pm IST Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Turkiye Starting XI Starting XI: Ugurcan Cakir (gk); Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik; Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Oguz Aydin; Kerem Akturkoglu View this post on Instagram A post shared by @millitakimlar Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Mert Gunok (gk), Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Can Uzun, Ismail Yuksek, Irrfan Kahveci, Salih Ozcan, Deniz Gul, Yunus Akgun

11 Oct 2025, 11:08:54 pm IST Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Bulgaria Starting XI Starting XI: Dimitar Mitov (gk); Hristiyan Petrov, Rosen Bozhinov, Petko Hristov, Viktor Popov; Kristiyan Stoyanov, Andrian Kraev; Radoslav Kirilov, Ivajlo Chochev, Marin Petkov; Kiril Kespodov View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Bulgaria (@team.bulgaria) Bench: Dimitar Sheytanov (gk), Svetoslav Vutsov (gk), Atanas Chernev, Dimitar Velkovski, Ivan Turitsov, Ilia Gruev, Stanislav Shopov, Filip Krastev, Lukas Petkov, Martin Minchev, Zdravko Dimitrov

11 Oct 2025, 10:54:32 pm IST Bulgaria Vs Turkiye LIVE Score: Where To Watch? India: Sony LIV, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD

Bulgaria: bnt.bg, BNT News App, BNT 1, BNT 3

Turkiye: Exxen, TV8 You can also follow the Bulgaria vs Turkiye live scores on Outlook India for free. Read our detailed live-streaming guide for the match.