Bulgaria Vs Turkiye Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group E Match

Bulgaria face Turkiye in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers on October 11, 2025. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bulgaria vs Turkiye live streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group E match
File photo of the Bulgaria national football team. | Photo: X/Team_Bulgaria
Summary
  • Bulgaria face Turkiye in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on October 11

  • Bulgaria remain bottom of Group E with zero points

  • Turkiye sit third with a significant goal difference concern

  • Bulgaria vs Turkiye available on Sony LIV and Sony Ten channels

Bulgaria will host Turkiye in a vital match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Saturday, 11 October, with both nations hoping to overcome worrying starts to their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group E campaigns.

Bulgaria remain at the bottom of the group with zero points after two defeats. Turkiye sit third after a win and a significant 0-6 loss to Spain, a result that has made their goal difference a concern.

Bulgaria have lost both their initial Group E fixtures, suffering 3-0 defeats to Spain and then Georgia. This leaves them at the bottom of the group. Bulgaria have conceded six goals without reply and have not scored in either match.

The Lions now face pressure to avoid falling further behind in a group Spain clearly control. Although their defence has shown evident frailties, Aleksandar Dimitrov's side will rely on their formational discipline, set-piece defending, and mental resilience.

Meanwhile, Turkiye must recover from their heavy defeat by Spain, who routed them 6-0 on home soil and exposed lapses in defensive organisation and a clear lack of midfield pressing.

The Crescent-Stars have struggled with transitions in that match. They previously beat Georgia 3-2, a victory that demonstrated Turkiye's ability to score, but consistency remains an issue for the team.

Bulgaria Vs Turkiye Head-To-Head

Bulgaria currently trail with no points. Bulgaria and Turkiye have played 23 times previously, with Bulgaria winning seven of those encounters. Their last victory over Turkiye occurred in a friendly match in August 2005. This upcoming fixture marks their first competitive meeting since 1977.

Current Group E standings show Spain leading with six points and a +9 goal difference. Georgia and Turkiye both have three points, but their goal differences are vastly different.

Bulgaria Vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details

When is the Bulgaria vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers taking place?

The Bulgaria vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, October 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on October 12.

Where is the Bulgaria vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers taking place?

The Bulgaria vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia.

Where to watch the Bulgaria vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers live in India?

The Bulgaria vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels.

Published At:
