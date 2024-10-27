Matheus Cunha completed a late comeback as Wolverhampton Wanderers earned a dramatic 2-2 draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. (More Football News)
Gary O’Neil’s men had been 2-0 down with five minutes to go before striking twice late on to rescue a point, though they still remain winless after nine games.
Danny Welbeck opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as Georginio Rutter threaded the ball through to the Englishman and he made no mistake by firing across goal and into the bottom-left corner.
Evan Ferguson appeared to put the game to bed five minutes from time with an incisive strike from the edge of the box.
But Rayan Ait-Nouri gave the visitors hope when he struck following a corner in the 88th minute before Cunha sent the away fans into raptures with a stoppage-time equaliser.
Brighton sit fifth while Wolves move up to 19th in the Premier League table, overtaking Southampton.
Data Debrief: A good game for the goalscorers
Welbeck has now scored in three successive games for only the third time in the Premier League, previously doing so in January 2014 with Manchester United and November 2010 with Sunderland.
Fellow Brighton striker Ferguson ended a run of 19 Premier League games without a goal. It was his first as a substitute in the competition since August 2023 against Luton on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign.
All three of Ait-Nouri’s Premier League goals for Wolves this season have come in his last four games, while he’s been involved in more goals in 2024 than any other defender (eight).