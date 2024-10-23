Football

Brighton Vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

The defeat to Manchester City was Wolves' sixth on the bounce in all competitions, which left them bottom of the league and three points from safety

Brighton Vs Wolves preview
Gary O'Neil
info_icon

Under pressure Wolves manager Gary O'Neil is confident his team will stay in the Premier League, despite picking up just one point from their opening eight matches. (More Football News)

Wolves were beaten 2-1 by second-placed Manchester City last weekend, having initially taken the lead, and were seconds away from a draw before a stoppage-time winner from John Stones.

It was the third time this season Wolves opened the scoring in a Premier League game but finished empty-handed.

"We're good enough to stay in the league, and we will stay in it," Gary O'Neil told BBC Sport.

"It isn't a lot to turn around."

Pep Guardiola was thrilled by his players' patience against Wolves - null
Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Guardiola Hails 'Patient' Cityzens After Dramatic Win

BY Stats Perform

Their defeat to Manchester City was Wolves' sixth on the bounce in all competitions, which left them bottom of the league and three points from safety, but O'Neil remained optimistic about their predicament. 

"I'm absolutely fine. I bumped into quite a few people around the town as well and everyone is unbelievably supportive," he said.

"They understand the difficulties, and they know the full situation with the fixtures and the transfer funds."

Brighton, meanwhile, climbed to fifth in the table last weekend with a 1-0 victory away to Newcastle United, with Danny Welbeck scoring the winner in that match, netting his fifth league goal of the season.

However, the striker was later stretchered off the pitch at St. James' Park, giving Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler another issue to think about in a growing injury list.

Another player struggling for fitness is midfielder James Milner, who has not featured since starting the opening three matches of the season.

"[Milner] had a small setback," Hurzeler told Sussex Live. "It's not that positive as it was before the international break.

"We have to be patient. It's not a thing that will be solved in one or two weeks. It will take several weeks. We can't give a clear schedule when he will be back, but before the break, we were more positive. I can be honest about that."

Milner and Welbeck are alongside Solly March, Matt O'Riley, Adam Webster and Joao Pedro in the Brighton treatment room, while Yankuba Minteh remains a doubt for this weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton have made a stellar start to the WSL season - null
WSL Season So Far: Brighton Soar While Everton, Villa And West Ham Toil

BY Stats Perform

Brighton - Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter will be one of Brighton's most senior attackers who is not injured or doubtful for this match.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals and supplied an assist in his last three appearances in the Premier League.

Wolves - Jorgen Strand Larsen

Jorgan Strand Larsen is tied with Matheus Cunha at the top of Wolves' scoring charts, having opened the scoring at home to Manchester City last time out.

He has been involved in four goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (three goals, one assist), although he has ended on the losing side in all four games he has scored or assisted.

MATCH PREDICTION: BRIGHTON WIN

Danny Welbeck celebrates at Newcastle on Saturday - null
Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton, EPL: Seagulls Concerned Over Welbeck's Injury

BY Stats Perform

Brighton have already beaten Wolves 3-2 at home this season, albeit with a much-rotated side in the EFL Cup third round. 

Brighton are looking to win three successive Premier League games for the first time since September 2023, while the Seagulls are also looking to win two in a row without conceding in the competition for the first time since April-May 2023 – one of which was against Wolves.

And after winning just one of their first seven Premier League meetings with Wolves (D4 L2), Brighton have now won four of their last five against them (D1).

The pressure is on bottom-of-the-league Wolves coming into this fixture. They have picked up just one point in their last 11 Premier League games, losing more games (10) and conceding more goals (33) than any other side in that time.

Wolves have lost their last five Premier League matches, despite finding the net in each match. The last team to lose six top-flight games in a row while scoring in every game were Manchester City in November-December 1960.

And a trip to the Amex is not what O'Neil would have wanted, as Wolves have won just three of their 20 away league games against Brighton (D8 L9), with all three victories coming by a 1-0 scoreline (September 2004, January 2016 and December 2021).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton - 57.1%

Draw - 22.1%

Wolves - 20.8%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Leg Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  2. India A Vs Oman Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Ayush Badoni Shines As IND Blues Beat Oman By 6 Wickets
  3. Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi
  4. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  5. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Unbeaten India Blues Enter Semis With 6-Wicket Win Over Oman
Football News
  1. Girona 2-0 Slovan Bratislava: Juanpe Revels After Girona's First Champions League Win
  2. Everton Vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Brighton Vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. India 13-0 Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Hammer Bruneiese Boys
  5. Tottenham Vs AZ Alkmaar, UEFA Europa League: Postecoglou Gives Son Injury Update
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested