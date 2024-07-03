Football

Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend

The date picked for the festivities is a reference to the day Pele scored Santos' winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Vasco da Gama at the Maracana Stadium in 1969 — although some soccer historians question whether that actually was the 1,000th goal of his career

Pele used the celebrations for his 1000th goal to make a rare somewhat political speech, in which he told reporters on the pitch that Brazil should take better care of its children.
info_icon

Brazil will celebrate a national “King Pele Day” on Nov. 19 every year, marking the date the soccer great scored what he considered to be the 1,000th goal of his career in 1969. (More Football News)

The Brazilian government's official publication said Tuesday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had passed a law sanctioning the national tribute to the three-time World Cup winner. The Brazilian soccer great died on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 82.

The date picked for the festivities is a reference to the day Pele scored Santos' winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Vasco da Gama at the Maracana Stadium in 1969 — although some soccer historians question whether that actually was the 1,000th goal of his career.

Merih Demiral celebrates a record-breaking Euros goal on Tuesday - null
AUT Vs TUR, UEFA Euro 2024: Turkiye's Merih Demiral Makes History With Rapid Start

BY Stats Perform

Pele used the celebrations for that goal to make a rare somewhat political speech, in which he told reporters on the pitch that Brazil should take better care of its children. The South American nation was then under a military dictatorship that started in 1964 and only ended in 1985.

“This is an acknowledgment that is more than deserved for one of the most important and influential people not only in Brazilian soccer, but in world sports,” said Sen. Jorge Kajuru, a former sports reporter and one of the sponsors of the bill in Congress.

Last week, Pele's mother Celeste Arantes died at the age of 101.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign