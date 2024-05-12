Football

Brahim Diaz: Real Madrid's Two-Goal Hero Turns Focus To Champions League Final After Granada Win

Real Madrid meet Borussia Dortmund in UEFA's showpiece at Wembley Stadium on June 1 – and the Champions League trophy was on Brahim Diaz's mind after defeating Granada

Brahim Diaz (right) celebrates after scoring at Granada on Saturday.
Real Madrid swept aside already relegated Granada in LaLiga on Saturday but Los Blancos attacker Brahim Diaz says all focus is on lifting the Champions League. (More Football News)

Diaz was twice on target as Madrid eased to a 4-0 away victory, with Fran Garcia and Arda Guler also finding the net for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Madrid had already been crowned LaLiga champions last weekend before edging through their Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich in midweek.

The Spanish giants meet Borussia Dortmund in UEFA's showpiece at Wembley Stadium on June 1 – and the Champions League trophy was on Diaz's mind after defeating Granada.

"We all wanted to show that we want to get maximum points in the league. I'm very happy with the goals," Diaz told RMTV.

"I reached 12 goals and seven assists. It's very easy to play here, with these team-mates.

"The most important thing is the titles. We already have the [Spanish] Super Cup, the league and we want the Champions League."

Granada remain in 19th place with 21 points, while 15th-placed Mallorca's victory over Las Palmas earlier in the day confirmed their relegation after just one season in the top flight.

"You could have expected it, of course, but when Mallorca wins it becomes mathematical and getting relegated, it's one of the most complicated games we've ever played," Granada's Carlos Neva told DAZN.

"I told my team-mates that we should finish fighting, with our heads held high. We should enjoy the top flight, because we don't know if we'll ever play in it again."

Madrid head coach Ancelotti, meanwhile, had words of encouragement for the relegated side.

"In sport you have to look at defeat too, it has to be an opportunity to do better in the future," the Italian told his post-match press conference.

"Granada is an important club and they will try everything to get promoted next season and they have the chance to do it."

