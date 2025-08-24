Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves: Iraola Pleased To Get Season Up And Running With Win

The Cherries showed glimpses of quality in their 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day and began this match strongly, going ahead through Marcus Tavernier's effort after four minutes and controlling the majority of the match

Bournemouth vs Wolves
Andoni Iraola gestures during AFC Bournemouth's win over Wolves.
Andoni Iraola praised his Bournemouth side's display as they defeated Wolves 1-0 to get their season up and running.

The Cherries showed glimpses of quality in their 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day and began this match strongly, going ahead through Marcus Tavernier's effort after four minutes and controlling the majority of the match.

The Spaniard was delighted to cap their first home league game of the season with a victory.

He said: "It was a good win for us, you always want to win the first game at home, especially after losing the first one against Liverpool.

"We played first in the first 30 minutes, we attacked the spaces, we didn't concede too many chances."

Bournemouth could not find a second, despite having a man advantage after Toti Gomes' red card in the second half, and Iraola hopes his side can be more potent when it comes to taking their opportunities in the future.

He said: "We missed situations where we should have killed the game and scored the second one but we didn't.

"1-0 is always tricky, probably you want to score the second one. After the red card, they defended well."

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira hopes his side can bring in more signings before the end of the transfer window.

New signing Jackson Tchatchoua made his debut after replacing the injured Ki-Jana Hoever in the first half and threatened, while Jhon Arias went close on his full debut with an effort which brushed the side netting.

Pereira urged supporters to be patient and wait for his new-look side to gel, while he also spoke of the need for more incomings.

He told the BBC: "This group works very hard and we will see in the end what our position is in the market.

"The only way I know to correct mistakes is to work. We need to give time for the new players to adapt in this league.

"It is different when you come from different leagues and feel the intensity and pressing which is difficult."

Wolves have lost their first two league matches for the fourth time in five seasons, but Pereira is not too concerned by their start.

He said: "Two defeats is not what we were expecting but we know what we want and we will try to improve our game."

