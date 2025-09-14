Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Cherries Must Remain ‘Humble’ After Best Ever Start, Says Iraola

After their 2-1 win over Brighton, Andoni Iraola urged humility as Bournemouth achieved their best top-flight start with nine points after four games

Bournemouth vs Brighton English Premier League 2025-26 Andoni Iraola
Andoni Iraola applauds the AFC Bournemouth fans after their 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.
  • Bournemouth won 2-1 against Brighton in English Premier League

  • Bournemouth secured three consecutive league wins, amassing nine points

  • Andoni Iraola emphasised the need for humility despite Bournemouth's strong start

Andoni Iraola says he does not want his Bournemouth side to get carried away after their best start to a top-flight season.

The Cherries’ 2-1 victory over Brighton was their third straight league win and means they have amassed nine points from their opening four matches.

Despite such a fabulous start, Iraola insists that his team still need to improve in a number of areas if they are to achieve their aims for the rest of the season, and emphasised the need to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

"It’s a good start," Iraola told BBC Sport.

"It’s a good amount of points but we still have our moments and we will make mistakes. Everyone is getting more minutes, but every game is costing us a lot.

"We are managing well but if we don't keep the focus these small details can go the other way. We have to stay humble."

The Spaniard was also delighted with the impact of new signings Veljko Milosavljevic and Alex Jimenez, who made their Bournemouth debuts.

He added: "I am happy for the two players who made their debut [Milosavljevic and Jiminez]. It’s difficult to play the first game against Brighton and they did very well.

"It was a difficult position [for Milosavljevic] because we like what we saw but he has played with us just three days. He has the rhythm and he comes in good form. Everything went well with him."

Alex Scott gave Bournemouth the lead with a brilliant effort from outside the area with his weaker foot, his first goal in 622 days in the competition.

Kaoru Mitoma equalised for Brighton, but Antoine Semenyo - who set up Scott's opener - converted a 61st-minute penalty to clinch the points.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was adamant that his side deserved more from the game, despite mustering just two shots on target overall.

He told Sky Sports: "The performance was quite good, we dominated the game, we had chances, we just made the wrong decisions.

"The small margins made the difference and we weren't at the highest level."

Brighton were not helped by first-half injuries to Jack Hinshelwood and Maxime De Cuyper.

When asked whether Hinshelwood’s injury was a serious one, Hurzeler said: "I think it is. I'm not a doctor so we have to wait for the scan. We faced a lot of adversity today."

