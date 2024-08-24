Bournemouth v Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe claims this year’s summer transfer window is the toughest he has been through. (More Football News)
The Magpies have attempted to be active in the market but, despite the wealth at their disposal, have so far been unable to make the major moves they would have liked.
Their situation was complicated by a need to sell players in order to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules, with youngsters Yanukba Minteh and Elliot Anderson leaving in big-money switches to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.
Newcastle have signed Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula, though have so far been frustrated in their attempts to sign England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, while they reportedly remain in the market for a winger.
“It’s been the most difficult window I’ve experienced,” said Howe ahead of Sunday’s match against his former club Bournemouth.
“The June part of the window was incredibly difficult and now this part hasn’t been exactly easy either. It’s always going to be difficult because you’re competing for a very small pool of players and the competition is high from other clubs.”
When asked directly about the chances of signing Guehi, Howe replied: “There’s no news. I’m a step removed, but I’m aware there’s still work going on behind the scenes.”
Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park and, while Howe would like to keep the right-back, he conceded there are no guarantees.
“My wish is Kieran stays here and continues to play for us,” he added. “But I can never answer with absolute certainty because it’s football and the window is always unpredictable. We take every case individually and try to make the right decision for the player and the club.
“Tripps is a really valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class. Since coming here, he’s played a huge role in changing the narrative around the team. He galvanised the squad from the first day.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo
Semenyo has scored six goals in his last 13 Premier League starts for Bournemouth. His goal against Nottingham Forest last week was his 10th in the competition overall and he is the seventh Ghanaian to score 10+ goals. The only African countries with more players on 10 goals are Nigeria (17), Senegal (14) and Ivory Coast (10).
Newcastle United – Alexander Isak
Newcastle were starved of possession after going down to 10 men against Southampton last week and, even though they won, chances were at a premium for star striker Isak.
However, against a Bournemouth team that like to get on the front foot, the Sweden forward will be hoping for more of a look in.
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Howe has never beaten former club Bournemouth in the Premier League in four attempts (D3 L1). The Cherries are one of only three sides Howe has faced but failed to defeat, along with Luton (D1 L1) and Man City (D1 L15).
Bournemouth, however, have won none of their last eight Premier League games in August (D3 L5) since a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in 2022. In those eight winless games, the Cherries have scored three times while shipping 23.
Newcastle’s away Premier League matches last season saw 76 goals scored (36 for, 40 against), the most by a team in a season since Chelsea in 2019-20 (77 – 39 for, 38 against). Eight of their 10 away games in 2024 have seen at least four goals scored with an overall average of 4.4 goals per game.
The visitors are looking to win their opening two Premier League matches in a season for the first time since the 1997-98 campaign under Kenny Dalglish.
Having kept a clean sheet in their first Premier League meeting with Bournemouth (1-0 in November 2015), Newcastle have conceded at least once in each of their last 11 against the Cherries, who have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against the Magpies.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Bournemouth – 32.6%
Newcastle – 42.6%
Draw – 24.8%