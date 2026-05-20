Did Botswana Government Really Give Arsenal Fans A Day Off To Celebrate Title Win? Viral Claim Fact-Checked

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Associated Press
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Botswana’s government denied reports of a public holiday for Arsenal supporters after their Premier League triumph, calling the viral notice fake

Botswana government Arsenal title win celebration fan day off viral claim fact check
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal fans in Botswana were convinced they’d get a public holiday to celebrate the club’s Premier League title win

  • A fake statement circulated online, complete with Botswana’s coat of arms and a presidential stamp

  • The Botswana government quickly debunked the notice, posting “FAKE” across it

Arsenal soccer fans in the southern African country of Botswana thought they had another reason to rejoice: a public holiday to celebrate their team’s first Premier League title in 22 years.

Unfortunately for them, Botswana’s government said a notice announcing they could have the day off Wednesday in celebration was fake news.

The government posted the so-called official statement on X with the words “FAKE” in red across it. The government posted: “No, there is no holiday for Arsenal fans.”

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The fake statement circulating online — complete with a Republic of Botswana coat of arms and a stamp from the office of the president — said President Duma Boko had rewarded Arsenal fans for their “passion, loyalty and unwavering support.”

Eagle-eyed fans, however, might have noticed that the fake statement was dated May 17: Sunday. Arsenal’s triumph was only confirmed on Tuesday after nearest rival Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

One X user speculated jokingly that the fake statement was issued by a Manchester United fan.

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