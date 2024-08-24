Football

Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions

Leverkusen looked set to start their campaign with a point, having seen Nico Elvedi and Tim Kleindienst cancel out Granit Xhaka and Wirtz’s first-half strikes

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen, Football
Florian Wirtz struck late for Leverkusen in their opening game of the season
Florian Wirtz produced another late show for Bayer Leverkusen as the Bundesliga champions kickstarted their title defence with a dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. (More Football News)

Leverkusen looked set to start their campaign with a point, having seen Nico Elvedi and Tim Kleindienst cancel out Granit Xhaka and Wirtz’s first-half strikes.

However, as they showed last season on their way to a maiden Bundesliga crown, Wirtz struck in the 11th minute of injury time to extend their unbeaten league run.

Xabi Alonso's side were cruising at the break as Xhaka's stunning strike from distance was followed by Wirtz's first of the game seven minutes before the break. 

The hosts would draw level just before the hour-mark as Elvedi nodded the ball home after seeing his initial effort brilliantly kept out by Lukas Hradecky. 

BY Stats Perform

And with the pressure mounting, Kleindienst marked his Monchengladbach debut with a goal five minutes from time. However, yet more drama would unfold. 

Leverkusen were awarded a late penalty for Ko Itakura's foul on substitute Amine Adli, with Wirtz seeing his spot-kick saved, only to follow up on the rebound. 

Data Debrief: New season, same old Leverkusen

Leverkusen continue to keep fans across the globe on the edge of their seats, with Alonso's side now unbeaten in their last 35 Bundesliga matches. 

After scoring 18 goals last season, Wirtz started the campaign with a brace, with his two goals taking his total for Die Werkself to 43 in 154 appearances. 

He also became the fifth Leverkusen player, after Christian Schreier, Ulf Kirsten, Bernd Schneider and Stefan Kießling, to score in two consecutive opening matches of a Bundesliga campaign.

