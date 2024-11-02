Dortmund Vs Leipzig Preview, Bundesliga: Kobel Ruled Out, But Sahin Confident Of Revival

Nuri Sahin confirmed that Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will miss their upcoming Bundesliga fixture with RB Leipzig this weekend. (More Football News)
Kobel, who has kept four clean sheets in 13 appearances in all competitions this season, sustained a hip injury in Tuesday's DFB Pokal defeat to Wolfsburg.
The Switzerland international becomes the latest name to be sidelined for Dortmund, who have failed to win their last three games in all competitions.
Sahin is already without Karim Adeyemi, Julien Duranville, Gio Reyna, Kjell Watjen, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, and Yan Couto, among others.
"Clearly it is a difficult situation with the defeats and the Cup exit, a competition we had high expectations for," Sahin told a press conference.
"The injury list with this squad is extremely bitter. With Greg (Kobel) out now we have 10 players out.
"Ten players injured. That's something I have not experienced before. How do we get out of it? We won't hide behind excuses. The lads are well prepared."
Dortmund come into the encounter after earning 13 points from their first eight games, their worst start to a Bundesliga season since 2014-15.
Sahin's struggles have been away from home in the league this term, failing to win any of their five games while also conceding 10 goals during those matches.
But they have won each of their last eight home games in all competitions, their longest run since between November 2022 and May 2023 (11).
Dortmund are the only team yet to drop a point at home in the Bundesliga this season (four home wins) and have collected 12 of their 13 points at the Westfalenstadion.
And Sahin is confident that their run on home soil will help them stop their current losing streak.
"We are well prepared and we play at home. And at home it is difficult to beat us," Sahin said.
"I know my role and the players know their roles. We have to go through this. We have to work our way out of this situation."
"We need the stadium tomorrow more than ever. I'm sure the stadium will have a feel for our situation. We want to continue our home streak."
However, Dortmund have lost six of their last seven competitive games against RB Leipzig, with their only win coming in a 2-1 victory in the 2022-23 campaign.
They had previously gone on an eight-match unbeaten run against Die Roten Bullen in all competitions (W6, D2).