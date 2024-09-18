Football

Dortmund Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: BVB Eyeing Encore Of Last Season

The 36-year-old Nuri Sahin will lead Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League for the first time when the Bundesliga side visit Bruges

Nuri Sahin
Nuri Sahin is preparing for his first Champions League game in charge of Borussia Dortmund
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund are determined to replicate the heroics of their remarkable Champions League campaign last season, head coach Nuri Sahin said ahead of Wednesday's opener at Club Brugge. (More Football News)

The 36-year-old Sahin will lead Dortmund in Europe's elite club competition for the first time when the Bundesliga side visit Bruges.

Dortmund announced Sahin, their former assistant coach, in June as their new manager to replace Edin Terzic, who led the German club to the Champions League final last term.

Terzic's men subsequently lost to LaLiga giants Real Madrid 2-0 in the Wembley showpiece, though Sahin is desperate for another deep run in Europe.

"After two or three matchdays, you will see how it's going," Sahin told reporters on Tuesday. "As a finalist last year, we're self-confident.

"Dortmund are a name in Europe. We want to live up to that and go through. We want to play a good role in all competitions."

Dortmund may be concerned given only one of the last five losing Champions League finalists have then started their next campaign with a win (D2 L2), a 6-3 win for Manchester City against RB Leipzig in 2021-22.

They are in different hands under Sahin, a German-born former Turkey international, who played 274 matches for Dortmund.

He won the Bundesliga in the 2010-11 season and was a Champions League runner-up with them in the 2012-13 campaign when they were managed by Jurgen Klopp.

Sahin now feels ready to take charge on the biggest stage, having started his debut Bundesliga season as a manager with seven points in three matches.

"I'm delighted to be a coach in the Champions League. This is special. I'm really looking forward to my first game on this stage," Sahin said.

However, he expects a tough outing against Brugge, who have won four of their seven matches in the Belgian Pro League.

"Since we've known that we're playing against them, we've watched very many matches. The team has a clear philosophy of play and principles, a good team," Sahin added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play?
  2. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  3. Gambhir's Aggression Comes Out In Protection Of His Players, Says Karthik
  4. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  5. LLC 2024: Raina Believes Cricketers Just Can't Retire, Turn Up And Perform In Competitive Environments
Football News
  1. Man City Vs Inter Milan, UEFA CL: Simone Inzaghi Focused On Revamped Format, Not 2023 'Rematch'
  2. Dortmund Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: BVB Eyeing Encore Of Last Season
  3. UEFA UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa Make Flying Start With 3-0 Young Boys Hammering - In Pics
  4. Manchester United Vs Barnsley FC, EFL Cup: Erik Ten Hag Level-Headed Despite 'Perfect Night'
  5. Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa, Champions League: 'Amazing' Emery Makes Playing Easy, Says Beto
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  2. J&K Poll Players |Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat
  3. J&K Poll Players |Devender Singh Rana: An Altered Political Alignment
  4. Atishi Becomes Third Woman Delhi CM Following Sushma, Sheila | Looking Back
  5. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. Lebanon Pager Explosions: Baffling Blasts In Old-Fashioned Devices Kill 9; Israel Behind It? What We Know
  3. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  4. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  5. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav