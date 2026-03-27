Bolivia 2-1 Suriname, World Cup Play‑offs: Paniagua, Terceros Inspire Comeback Win

Bolivia's Diego Medina celebrates at the end of a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Bolivia's Diego Medina celebrates at the end of a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano