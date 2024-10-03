Football

Benfica 4-0 Atletico Madrid: Los Colchoneros Routed By High-Flying Hosts

Benfica are flying high in third in the competition's new league phase, behind Borussia Dortmund and Brest only on goal difference, while Atleti are a lowly 23rd on three points

Angel Di Maria was among the scorers as Benfica trounced Atletico Madrid
Benfica put on a brilliant display in a 4-0 Champions League demolition of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, taking them to two wins from as many games in the competition. (More Football News)

Bruno Lage's side ran riot in Lisbon as Kerem Akturkoglu, Angel Di Maria, Alexander Bah and Orkun Kokcu all got on the scoresheet against a shell-shocked Atleti team.

A mistake by Atletico's defence led to Akturkoglu taking in Fredrik Aursnes' pass unmarked in the area to slot home a 13th-minute opener, while Vangelis Pavildis missed a huge chance to double Benfica's advantage in first-half stoppage time.

However, Conor Gallagher's 50th-minute foul on Pavildis granted the hosts another chance to go 2-0 up from the spot, and Argentina great Di Maria made no mistake against Jan Oblak from 12 yards.

Di Maria was then denied by Oblak from a tight angle as Benfica continued to press for more goals, and they were out of sight in the 75th minute as Bah headed Jan-Niklas Beste's corner home.

The rout was complete eight minutes from time as Reinildo fouled substitute Zewki Amdouni to grant Benfica another penalty, which Kokcu blasted into the top-left corner.

Data Debrief: Atleti's road struggles continue

Diego Simeone will be furious with Atleti's defending after they conceded four goals in a Champions League game for the first time in four years, since a 4-0 loss at Bayern Munich in October 2020.

It was Benfica's joint-biggest margin of victory in a home Champions League game (alongside a 5-1 thrashing of Club Brugge in March 2023), and Atleti's heaviest-ever defeat to Portuguese opposition in the competition.

On their travels, Atleti have now won just one of their last 10 Champions League matches (two draws, seven losses). With their next continental road trip taking them to Paris Saint-Germain on matchday four, that record simply must improve.

