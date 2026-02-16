Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Live Streaming, Israeli Premier League: When And Where To Watch BJM Vs MTA?

Beitar Jerusalem host Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israeli Premier League on Feburary 16
The match will start at 12:00 am in India (February 17)
Beitar Jerusalem go into their Israeli Premier League meeting with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday, February 16, 2026 (18:30 UTC / 12:00 AM IST (February 17)) at Teddi Malcha Stadium buoyed by strong league form and a big win earlier this season over the same opponents.
Beitar have been competitive in the 2025/26 campaign, mixing attacking intent with solid results, and currently sit near the top end of the table, making this home fixture a chance to tighten their grip on the upper group of the standings. Their most recent clash with Maccabi ended in a 6-2 victory for the hosts, showing how vibrant and dangerous they can be in front of goal.
Maccabi Tel Aviv arrive in contrasting form, sitting slightly lower in the table but still dangerous and capable of turning the tide with quality in attack. The Yellow and Blues have been inconsistent but have shown resilience and the ability to score goals, which means Beitar can expect a stern test.
Historically, the head-to-head record between these two sides is close, with Beitar holding a slight edge in recent meetings, but Maccabi have bounced back in the past and will look to do so again.
