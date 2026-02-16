Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Live Streaming, Israeli Premier League: When And Where To Watch BJM Vs MTA?

Beitar Jerusalem face Maccabi in Matchday 23 of Israeli Premier League 2025-26 on February 16. Find out when and where to watch the BJM vs MTA fixture live on TV and online

Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Live Streaming, Israeli Premier League
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Itamar Noy reacts during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
  • Beitar Jerusalem host Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israeli Premier League on Feburary 16

  • Check live streaming and other details below

  • The match will start at 12:00 am in India (February 17)

Beitar Jerusalem go into their Israeli Premier League meeting with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday, February 16, 2026 (18:30 UTC / 12:00 AM IST (February 17)) at Teddi Malcha Stadium buoyed by strong league form and a big win earlier this season over the same opponents.

Beitar have been competitive in the 2025/26 campaign, mixing attacking intent with solid results, and currently sit near the top end of the table, making this home fixture a chance to tighten their grip on the upper group of the standings. Their most recent clash with Maccabi ended in a 6-2 victory for the hosts, showing how vibrant and dangerous they can be in front of goal.

Maccabi Tel Aviv arrive in contrasting form, sitting slightly lower in the table but still dangerous and capable of turning the tide with quality in attack. The Yellow and Blues have been inconsistent but have shown resilience and the ability to score goals, which means Beitar can expect a stern test.

Historically, the head-to-head record between these two sides is close, with Beitar holding a slight edge in recent meetings, but Maccabi have bounced back in the past and will look to do so again.

Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli Premier League: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

The Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, February 16, 2025, at Teddi Malcha Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST (February 17).

Where to watch the Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The Beitar Jerusalem Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israeli Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.

