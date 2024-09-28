Bayern Munich will take on Bayer Leverkusen in matchday 5 of the Bundesliga 2024-25 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, September 28. (More Football News)
The hosts Munich come into the contest after their 0-5 win against Werder Bremer, and have won their last nine games, and will be itching to extend their winning run.
While on the other hand, Leverkusen enter the fixture after their 4-3 victory over Wolfsburg, and with only three points separating both the teams, it should be a gripping contest.
Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable Starting Line-Ups
Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Palhinha, Pavlović, Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane
Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface
Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming Details
When is the Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2024/25 match?
Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, September 28, and the game is scheduled to get underway at 10:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2024/25 match?
Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India.
The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.