Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga Preview: Vincent Kompany Relishing Tough Test

Bayern have won all six of their matches in all competitions under Kompany, scoring 20 goals in their last three games, and sit top of the Bundesliga with a 100% record

Vincent-Kompany
Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany says Bayern Munich are relishing the prospect of facing champions Bayer Leverkusen as they look to re-assert themselves as top dogs in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)

On Saturday, they host second-placed Leverkusen, who last season became the first team to finish a Bundesliga campaign unbeaten and lifted the trophy to end Bayern's run of 11 straight titles.

"It's good that everyone's excited about the game," Kompany told reporters. 

"Obviously, it'll be an important game, against the best team from the last 12 months. We're looking forward to the game. It won't be easy.

"We want to test ourselves against a good opponent at the Allianz Arena. Bayern are always the favourites. We're looking forward to playing against the champions and want to win.

"The next game is what counts in football. If you've performed well, you need to keep going.

"We've scored 20 goals in the last three games, but it's my job to show what we can do better. Anything is possible in a game like against Leverkusen. We'll prepare the team to perform to their max on Saturday. Then we move on."

While Bayern's attack has made headlines in recent weeks, their early-season success has also been founded on defensive solidity, with two clean sheets in their four league matches.

In their 5-0 win over Werder Bremen last week, Bayern did not allow their opponents to record a single shot. Bremen also had just 10 touches in the opposition box and entered the final third just 29 times across the 90 minutes.

Kompany hailed the team's collective defensive effort, adding: "We didn't allow a single chance against Bremen. That's not just down to the defence.

"We need to do everything as a team. We've done that very well in the last few games. I have a lot of trust in the squad."

