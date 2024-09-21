Werder Bremen 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Olise Runs The Show In Thrashing

Free-scoring Bayern Munich extended their perfect Bundesliga start, with Michael Olise getting two goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen. (More Football News)
In an extremely one-sided contest, Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry also scored to ensure Bayern ran out comfortable winners and stayed at the top of the Bundesliga.
Vincent Kompany's side have now scored 20 goals in their last three matches in all competitions, and Olise opened the scoring on Saturday, finishing off a lovely flowing move in the 23rd minute.
He turned provider nine minutes later, making an incredible jinking run before setting up Musiala for a simple tap-in.
Olise then teed up Kane for a goal from the edge of the box and netted the fourth in the 60th minute with a delightful side-footed effort into the top corner.
Substitute Serge Gnabry then wrapped up the scoring five minutes later, curling a low shot into the bottom-left corner against his former club.
Data Debrief: Kompany makes flying start
Kompany is just the third Bayern head coach since 2000 to win their first four Bundesliga games in charge (after Niko Kovac and Carlo Ancelotti).
And he will be delighted with the manner in which they claimed this win, with his team having 25 shots, seven of which were on target as they created an expected goals of 3.09.
That is compared to a dismal Bremen performance as they failed to muster a single shot in the match, managing just 10 touches in the opposition box.