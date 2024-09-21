Football

Werder Bremen 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Olise Runs The Show In Thrashing

In an extremely one-sided contest, Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry also scored to ensure Bayern Munich ran out comfortable winners and stayed at the top of the Bundesliga

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich goalscorer Michael Olise
info_icon

Free-scoring Bayern Munich extended their perfect Bundesliga start, with Michael Olise getting two goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen. (More Football News)

In an extremely one-sided contest, Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry also scored to ensure Bayern ran out comfortable winners and stayed at the top of the Bundesliga.

Vincent Kompany's side have now scored 20 goals in their last three matches in all competitions, and Olise opened the scoring on Saturday, finishing off a lovely flowing move in the 23rd minute.

He turned provider nine minutes later, making an incredible jinking run before setting up Musiala for a simple tap-in.

Olise then teed up Kane for a goal from the edge of the box and netted the fourth in the 60th minute with a delightful side-footed effort into the top corner.

Substitute Serge Gnabry then wrapped up the scoring five minutes later, curling a low shot into the bottom-left corner against his former club.

Data Debrief: Kompany makes flying start

Kompany is just the third Bayern head coach since 2000 to win their first four Bundesliga games in charge (after Niko Kovac and Carlo Ancelotti).

And he will be delighted with the manner in which they claimed this win, with his team having 25 shots, seven of which were on target as they created an expected goals of 3.09.

That is compared to a dismal Bremen performance as they failed to muster a single shot in the match, managing just 10 touches in the opposition box.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C
  4. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
Football News
  1. Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku's Late Header Helps The Gaurs Avoid Another Defeat
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MBSG Vs NEUFC Game
  3. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray Help The Red Miners In Second Straight Win
  4. West Ham 0-3 Chelsea, EPL: Maresca '100% Happy' With Two-Goal Hero Jackson
  5. Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship: Rigg Backheel Earns Black Cats Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  2. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  3. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  4. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  5. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch