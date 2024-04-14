Football

Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal, Champions League: Injured Kingsley Coman To Miss Gunners Game

Kingsley Coman suffered the setback during Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Koln, having been forced off five minutes into the second half

Bayern forward Kingsley Coman faces a spell on the sidelines through injury. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA
Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is set for a spell on the sidelines with an adductor muscle injury, which will rule him out of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal. (More Football News)

Coman suffered the setback during Bayern’s 2-0 win over Koln, having been forced off five minutes into the second half.

The 27-year-old France forward is now set to face an unspecified period of recovery.

A statement from the Bundesliga club on Saturday evening read: “Kingsley Coman will be out of action for FC Bayern for several weeks after the forward suffered an injury in his right adductor muscle in the Bundesliga home game against Koln on Saturday.

“This was confirmed following an examination by FC Bayern’s medical department.

“Coman injured himself after a movement in the Koln penalty area with no intervention from an opponent and had to be substituted in the 50th minute.”

Bayern drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in London on Tuesday night, with the return match set for the Allianz Arena on April 17.

