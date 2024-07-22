Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness believes Matthijs de Ligt could leave this transfer window amid rumours he could be heading to Manchester United. (More Football News)
De Ligt, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has been linked to a move to Old Trafford after struggling in his first two seasons at Bayern.
No formal agreement between the clubs has been reached, though reports suggest the centre-back has agreed to personal terms.
Ten Hag confirmed the club were interested in signing De Ligt, who would be their second defensive addition if he joins, after they sealed a £52million deal for Leny Yoro last week.
Bayern, meanwhile, have also bolstered their defence in the off-season by bringing in Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart, and Hoeness hinted there was a chance De Ligt could leave the Allianz Arena.
"No more players will come unless two or three players leave first," Hoeness said.
"Max Eberl and Christoph Freund know full well that no one will come unless one or two prominent players leave. The FC Bayern has no money-wasters."
"It is possible that a defender will still leave. De Ligt is Dutch, and the coach at Man Utd is Dutch.
"I would have no problem if he stayed. Personally, I would not sell [Dayot] Upamecano."
De Ligt made just 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last year, starting 16, as the club finished third behind unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen and surprise package Stuttgart.