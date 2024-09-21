Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Hails 'Big Influence' Victor Boniface

Xabi Alonso saluted "big influence" Victor Boniface, insisting the Bayer Leverkusen forward is improving every week ahead of their clash with Wolfsburg. (More Football News)
Boniface opened his account for the season with two goals and an assist in last weekend's 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim.
The 23-year-old netted 14 times last term as Leverkusen roared to the first Bundesliga title in their history, while remaining unbeaten in all 34 matches.
And Alonso feels the striker's continued growth is evident.
"We see a development with Boni from week to week," he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. "He's very important for us and has a big influence on our play.
"His influence off the pitch is also positive. He brings fun to the dressing room and is a good character. We have to help him to play well."
Leverkusen are full of momentum after opening their Champions League campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in midweek, with all four goals coming in the first half.
And Alonso wants to see more of the same from his players when Wolfsburg visit BayArena.
"We don't have much time to prepare for Wolfsburg, but that's nothing new for us," he added. "We have to make the best use of the time we have.
"It's important that we do the things that we did against Feyenoord and bring them onto the pitch on Sunday as well. We expect everyone to be available. We have a deep squad, everyone's ready."