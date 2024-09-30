Football

Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League Preview: Alonso 'Honoured' To Face UCL Heavyweights

Bayer Leverkusen are "honoured" to take on a team with the pedigree of Milan, so says Xabi Alonso

Xabi-Alonso-UCL
Xabi Alonso speaks to the media
info_icon

Bayer Leverkusen are "honoured" to take on a team with the pedigree of Milan, so says Xabi Alonso. (More Football News)

Milan made a poor start to the season, failing to earn a win in their opening three Serie A games while they also lost their Champions League meeting with Liverpool.

However, they have turned things around on the domestic front with three successive victories, including a 2-1 win over reigning Serie A champions and city rivals Inter.

Milan have won the European Cup/Champions League on seven occasions, and Alonso - who was part of the Liverpool side that famously overcame the Rossoneri on penalties in the 2005 final - says it is an honour to go up against one of the continent's great clubs.

"Fundamental for my career. After 20 years we still talk about that night," Alonso said.

"Then two years later we lost to Milan but that victory in 2005 was incredible. It was [nearly] 20 years ago, we have to think about tomorrow. Milan is still the history of the Champions League.

"I've always liked Milan. Arrigo Sacchi, Fabio Capello, and great players, and to play against them is a great honour for us."

Despite Milan's inconsistent start to 2024-25, Bundesliga champions Leverkusen know to expect a stern test.

"It's one of those games when you have to play smart. With the ball, without the ball, you have to be patient, you have to be ready, you have to be focused," Alonso said.

"An Italian team is always dangerous. They know how to have patience. They are ready to defend low or to play with possession.

"Milan don't have to be dominant to be dangerous. Sometimes they have good possession, sometimes they have good counter-attacks."

Leverkusen won 4-0 away at Feyenoord in their opening Champions League match, and Alonso is relishing playing in Europe's elite club competition in front of the home fans on Tuesday.

"We're excited that the Champions League is back in our stadium," he added.

"That we're back in this competition and that we're playing our first home game against a huge club in the history of football." 

Leverkusen are aiming to win their opening two games of a Champions League campaign for the first time since 2001-02, a season in which they would go on to reach the final.

