Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly

Manchester City drew 2-2 with Barcelona but then lost 4-1 on penalties in a delayed friendly on Tuesday. (More Football News)
A storm around Orlando caused the pre-season meeting at Camping World Stadium to be pushed back by over an hour.
When the match did get going, fans were treated to a first half featuring three goals – City's Nico O'Reilly cancelling out Pau Víctor's opener before Pablo Torre put an inexperienced Barca side back into the lead.
Playing their first game under new coach Hansi Flick, Barca were pegged back by Jack Grealish's goal on the hour mark.
However, the Blaugrana, who introduced first-teamers Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski after the break, came out on top in the shootout, with Kalvin Phillips and Jacob Wright failing to convert from the spot.
City take on Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final match of their American tour this weekend, while Barca have a friendly Clasico against Real Madrid to come on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Grealish and Bobb lively
Grealish said he has extra motivation after missing out on Euro 2024, and the winger impressed in Florida, having five shots overall, successfully completing three dribbles and winning six of his 13 duels.
Oscar Bobb has had a fine pre-season and maintained that form, creating a game-leading four chances.