Robert Lewandowski is not considering retiring from international football just yet. (More Football News)
Lewandowski, who turns 36 in August, could be set to play his final match at the Euros when Poland take on France on Tuesday.
Poland became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 when they lost 3-1 to Austria on Friday.
Lewandowski came on as a substitute in that match, having missed Poland's loss to the Netherlands due to injury.
But he has no plans to turn his back on his country.
"I'm 36 years old soon. A lot of people will be wondering how long I will play for, but I still have that fire inside of me and no one from outside will be able to affect my decision," the Barcelona forward said.
"One day, maybe I'll wake up and think maybe it's time to think about retiring from international duty. But today I feel and I see that this team has a future, that despite this European Championship we have built something here.
"We have constructed something here. I see the potential in this team. I see a lot of young players emerging."