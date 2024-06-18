Football

Euro 2024: FRA Suffer Kylian Mbappe Injury Scare - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury and was replaced as France beat Austria 1-0 in its opening game of the European Championship. The striker, involved in the first-half goal, clashed heads with Austria's Kevin Danso late in the Group D game at Dusseldorf Arena on Monday. He was in obvious pain as he lay curled on the grass, prompting Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for medical attention. Mbappe received treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose. He tried to play on but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria's fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.