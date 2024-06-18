Football

Euro 2024: FRA Suffer Kylian Mbappe Injury Scare - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury and was replaced as France beat Austria 1-0 in its opening game of the European Championship. The striker, involved in the first-half goal, clashed heads with Austria's Kevin Danso late in the Group D game at Dusseldorf Arena on Monday. He was in obvious pain as he lay curled on the grass, prompting Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for medical attention. Mbappe received treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose. He tried to play on but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria's fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.

UEFA Euro 2024: Austria vs France, Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Kylian Mbappe of France receives a treatment after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

1/9
Christoph Baumgartner colides with France goalkeeper
Christoph Baumgartner colides with France goalkeeper | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner colides with France goalkeeper Mike Maignan during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

2/9
Nicolas Seiwald challenges for the ball with NGolo Kante
Nicolas Seiwald challenges for the ball with N'Golo Kante | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Austria's Nicolas Seiwald, left, challenges for the ball with N'Golo Kante of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

3/9
Nicolas Seiwald challenges Antoine Griezmann
Nicolas Seiwald challenges Antoine Griezmann | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Austria's Nicolas Seiwald, right, challenges Antoine Griezmann of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

4/9
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano talks to Christoph Baumgartner
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano talks to Christoph Baumgartner | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano of Spain, right, talks to Austria's Christoph Baumgartner during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

5/9
Kylian Mbappe holds his nose after suffering an injury
Kylian Mbappe holds his nose after suffering an injury | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

6/9
Kevin Danso challenges for the ball with Kylian Mbappe
Kevin Danso challenges for the ball with Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Austria's Kevin Danso, left, challenges for the ball with Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

7/9
Kevin Danso and Kylian Mbappe
Kevin Danso and Kylian Mbappe Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Austria's Kevin Danso, left, challenges Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

8/9
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Austria's Kevin Danso, right, challenges Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

9/9
France fan cheers for the team
France fan cheers for the team Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

A France fan cheers for the team prior to a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  3. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  4. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
  5. Shenaz Treasury On Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk' In 2003: Surprisingly, It Didn’t Change My Career
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  2. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  3. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  5. Match-Fixing At T20 World Cup 2024? ICC Reveals Shocking Details Involving Former Player
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions