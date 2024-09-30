Football

Atletico Vs Real, La Liga: Simeone Slams Ultras After Madrid Derby Violence

Diego Simeone slammed Atletico Madrid's ultras after violence caused Sunday's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid to be temporarily halted, though he also feels players who provoke fans should be sanctioned

Diego Simeone attempts to placate Atletico Madrid's fans
Diego Simeone slammed Atletico Madrid's ultras after violence caused Sunday's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid to be temporarily halted, though he also feels players who provoke fans should be sanctioned. (More Football News)

Atleti and their cross-city rivals both maintained their unbeaten starts to the season as they played out a fiery draw at the Civitas Metropolitano, with Angel Correa's stoppage-time goal cancelling out Eder Militao's 64th-minute opener.

Militao's goal precipitated violent scenes as the ultras group Fondo Sur hurled objects including cigarette lighters at visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. 

That caused referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer to take both teams off the pitch for 15 minutes, as Simeone and Atleti captain Koke approached the stands in a bid to placate fans.

After the delayed match finally ended level, with Atleti also seeing Marcos Llorente sent off nine minutes into stoppage time, Simeone told DAZN: "My opinion is that people who have committed incidents should be sanctioned by the club. We don't need these people. We need the people who accompany and support us."

He was also critical, however, of Courtois' celebrations, adding: "They harm the club, but be careful: that does not justify generating situations that we, the protagonists, generate.

"We all have to help. The people who have thrown those lighters, it's not right. But maybe it doesn't help when us, the protagonists, undermine people, charge against people, provoke people and then people get angry.

"People have no other way of doing it, in a bad way, which is not right, but we also have to try to be calm, to understand the situations.

"You can celebrate a goal by celebrating it, but not by celebrating it by staring at the stands, charging against the stands, making gestures... because then people get angry.

"Of course it's not justified, but neither is the initial thing justified because otherwise we'll always be victims. The one who throws the cigarette lighter should be sanctioned and the one who provokes should also be sanctioned. 

"This way there is no more laughter and things like that; as you are not sanctioned, you are allowed to do things."

Atletico later released an official statement saying they have already identified one fan who hurled objects onto the pitch and are working with police to identify others.

"Atletico de Madrid wishes to express their rejection of the throwing of objects from a section of the south stand in the 68th minute of the match against Real Madrid," the statement read. 

"The club's security department has been working together with the police to locate those involved, one of whom has already been identified.

"The club will apply the internal regime foreseen for very serious cases to the people involved in this incident. 

"These attitudes have no place in football and tarnish the image of a stadium that has experienced a spectacular atmosphere with more than 70,000 spectators in the stands, the vast majority of whom have shown exemplary behaviour." 

